The Big Picture Kristen Wiig's episode of SNL was one of the funniest this season, with iconic characters coming back and a great monologue.

The episode's March Madness cold open was hilariously relatable, with sports announcers forgetting players' names and facts.

Wiig's induction into the Five-Timers club featured A-list cameos with special appearances from fellow hosts.

Kristen Wiig joined the Five-Timers club by hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest Raye, and it was one of the funniest episodes of the season! It no doubt worked in her favor that Wiig was leading the charge — she is one of the show's most iconic and famous former cast members for a reason. Wiig brought back some of her most iconic characters from the sketch show, like Aunt Linda, and it was just a genuinely strong episode all around!

While the sketches reminded us just how funny Wiig is as a performer, it started with a twist on the cold open that centered around March Madness and led right into Wiig's pretty great introduction. As Wiig joined the Five-Timers club, she got some special appearances from former hosts including Ryan Gosling, Paul Rudd, and more, while she was there to promote her new show, Palm Royale!

March Madness Cold Open

March Madness is upon us and that means our favorite college teams are facing off against each other. That doesn't mean that the sports announcers remember any of their names. The bit of the cold open was so simple: The "experts" didn't know anything about the players they were talking about and even when the coach for the LSU women's basketball team joined in as an "expert," she could only comment on the women's teams and knows nothing about the men's basketball teams.

The sketch was easy to follow and hilarious to watch unfold, as it was clear the cast was having a lot of fun. Saturday Night Live often leans into sports recaps of some kind with the cold open, but making it clear that no one knows anything about college basketball players anymore made it that much funnier.

Kristen Wiig's Opening Monologue

Wiig was inducted into the Five-Timers Club this episode and it was an A-list event! While Wiig did not get a typical Five-Timers sketch, she did have plenty of friends returning to celebrate her fifth time hosting. It started with Wiig getting questions from the audience, which included appearances from Five-Timers like Rudd as well as Matt Damon, who has not hosted five times yet but joked that Lorne Michaels told him his first time hosting counted for three times.

Paula Pell, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm, and even next week's host Gosling all showed up to celebrate the Five-Timers club that none of them were in, though they all somehow managed to get jackets before Wiig. When Damon eventually feels bad about her not having a jacket, he goes to give her his own and gets a second jacket all while trying to make Wiig feel better. It was perfectly Wiig's kind of humor and a great way to bring her into the club!

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

