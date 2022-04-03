For many Kyle Mooney fans, this season of Saturday Night Live has been a little lackluster. With the loss of his partner-in-crime Beck Bennett, and the arrival of Please Don't Destroy taking over the digital shorts, Mooney hasn't really gotten an opportunity to lead a sketch in quite some time. Happily, this SNL sketch lets Mooney be his awkward self in all its glory. Mooney's character Bradford ruins a perfectly good anecdote during this sketch with host Jerrod Carmichael, and he cannot just let it go.

Bradford (Mooney) is visiting New York for the first time, staying with his cousin Katie (Heidi Gardner). The two are out to lunch with Ego Nwodim waiting for another friend to arrive. Brian (Carmichael) finally arrives saying he had the craziest morning. Gardner clarifies for Bradford that Brian is their college friend who always has some amazing story, to which Mooney responds "that's amazing," the first sign of his intense awkwardness.

Carmichael starts to tell his story about having lunch with his boss at a French café. After almost every sentence, Mooney interjects with some exclamation, such as "Oh, here we go," or "Oh no, I think I see where this is going," even though the story is just beginning. In the story, the waiter comes up to Carmichael and his boss and offers them an extra cheese crêpe, but when they go to eat it, it's actually chocolate. Mooney freaks out at this reveal, speculating that the French waiter was "high on dope or something," which Carmichael quickly shuts down.

After finishing the story, Carmichael tries to talk to his friends, but Mooney is insistent on hearing what happened next. While Carmichael keeps trying to shut him down, Mooney gives it right back, returning to the French waiter being "high on dope." However, when Carmichael says that he never said the waiter was French, just the café, Mooney is overcome with remorse. He feels so bad in fact that he offers to pay for the meal and an entire year of Carmichael's rent, giving him a $1000 check. Carmichael retorts "that's not even enough for one month's rent," which embarrasses Mooney so much he falls over the table before stumbling out of the restaurant.

It is difficult to encapsulate Mooney's unique awkwardness that makes this sketch so funny. Mooney has always excelled at these cringe characters who say the wrong thing at every opportunity. It has been a little while since Mooney has gotten to show off his awkwardness this season, especially since he no longer has Bennett to play alongside. However, it was exciting to see a return to form, or rather a return to awkwardness, from Mooney. If you are a fan of Mooney's humor, he has also been busy with his new Netflix show Saturday Morning All-Star Hits!, where he serves as both star and co-creator.

Check out the sketch below:

