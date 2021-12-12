Saturday Night Live had host Billie Eilish doing a wide range of characters that were new and exciting for the singer but in one sketch she seems to be Kyle Mooney's only friend? In "Kyle's Holiday," Mooney is just trying to find someone to be his friend for Christmas. Everyone at Saturday Night Live seems to have plans except for Mooney and you feel bad for him because he just wants someone to hang with.

It's the latest in the series of Mooney sketches where we get a brief look into the strange life of Mooney but this time, he isn't in love with Leslie Jones like the videos of the past. He's lonely and everyone else seems to have families to go home to for the holidays and it is Eilish to tell him that the joy of Christmas comes from the love that surrounds us every day, not where we are on Christmas day.

In true Mooney fashion though, things are definitely not as they seem. For Mikey Day at least. Mooney talks about Kenan Thompson not knowing his name and calling him "Beck Bennett" still and how Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim don't follow him back on Twitter but he suddenly turns to talk about how much he hates Day. In his "fantasy" he ends up torturing Day and changing all his sketches to be about himself so that Mooney can be the star while Day is just taped up in a closet with gasoline poured on him.

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live' Gets British RemakeSo you know, a typical Mooney holiday sketch. It's funny, strange, and a look into the strange and twisted mind of Mooney that Saturday Night Live loves to do but it works because, at this point in his tenure as a cast member, we know what Mooney is like and how he functions in the cast as a whole. There haven't been many sketches with Mooney backstage recently, but it looks like they're back! Backstage sketches are always a fun time, so it's nice to go back into this world, even if the sketch took a dark turn relatively quickly. So much for feeling bad that Mooney was going to be all alone, now we're worrying about Day!

The Eilish episode of Saturday Night Live was funny and a great look at the singer but also she might have a new job as Saturday Night Live's cast moderator because maybe she just saved Day's life?

