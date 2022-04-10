Saturday Night Live had a great show last night with host Jake Gyllenhaal and musical guest Camila Cabello but, as usual, there were some sketches that had to be cut for time, including a look into "Serious Night Live," cast member Kyle Mooney's new attempt and bringing serious acting into Saturday Night Live.

Described as "A24 meets the Safdie Brothers," the segment shows some real acting from Mooney, Michael Che, Mikey Day, and Gyllenhaal, but it is also a sketch about how Mooney had to spend over $85,000 of his own money to get this done, and that he wants it to happen every week on the show so that he can show everyone how talented he is.

So he definitely wants us all to "[bleeping] tweet about it". There was a lot of talk about "serious acting" from Gyllenhaal this week, which was counteracted by the actor having a lot of fun in sketches and showing us all, yet again, just how comedic he can be. But this cut for time sketch was on a whole different level, and is a bit that I hope comes back to the show again and again.

Mooney wanted to bring the behind the scenes drama of Saturday Night Live to the show, focusing on getting sketches in on time and doing a The Godfather: Part II spin on things, showing his rise to the sketch comedy show — which includes him playing his younger self because he cannot pick a child who he thinks is good enough to play him, so instead he has to pay someone to de-age him.

It's one of the weirder looks into Mooney's style of comedy, but it worked so well because of how dedicated Gyllenhaal was to creating the world that Mooney built (even if he was paid $40,000 in cash to star in this sketch). It's another sad Mooney bit too because at the end, he asks Gyllenhaal if he wants to go get drinks later with him, but he declines and Mooney remarks that it won't stop him from drinking alone.

Mooney has such a unique take on things and the show does a pretty great job of exploring his comedic takes, and it's fun to see them embrace what he wants to bring to the show. Does that mean we'll see Serious Night Live again? Hopefully and next time, hopefully someone helps Mooney not spend all his own money.

Watch Serious Night Live here:

