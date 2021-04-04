Saturday Night Live was new last night with host Daniel Kaluuya and musical guest St. Vincent and brought us some great sketches, including the cold open that once again returned to the comedy show's long-running sketch of the "Oops, You Did It Again" talk show.

The Chloe Fineman-led cold open is a new recurring staple for SNL and features her Britney Spears character interviewing those who have been dominating the news cycle and calling them out for whatever it is that they have done wrong or proclaiming them innocent. This week, she met with Pepé Le Pew (Kate McKinnon), Florida Representative Matt Gaetz (Pete Davidson) and Lil Nas X (Chris Redd) to talk about their recent appearances in news headlines.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live' Sets Daniel Kaluuya, Carey Mulligan to Host in April

Redd's Lil Nas X was brought in to address the debate surrounding the release of his latest music video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," where the "Old Town Road" singer culminates the performance by sliding down a pole on his way to Hell and giving a lap dance to the Devil. The "MONTERO" video also debuted in tandem with the release of a custom series of footwear called Satan Shoes, a collaboration between Lil Nas X and marketing company MSCHF, which the artist wears in the video. Both the music video and the Satan Shoes have garnered a negative response, primarily from conservatives, but according to Fineman's Britney, Lil Nas X was ruled innocent.

McKinnon's Pepé Le Pew also came on the show to discuss his scenes being cut from Space Jam: A New Legacy, mere hours after the release of the anticipated sequel's full trailer. The impression was made even more hilarious given that McKinnon was clad in a huge skunk costume, with the tail repeatedly hitting her in the face. Ultimately, "Pepé" accepted the fact that he was an “actor” playing a part and that the time had passed for the skunk many of us have grown up knowing, and he accepted Britney’s verdict of "Not That Innocent" willingly.

Overall, the important thing to take away from this cold open is that Lil Nas X is innocent in the eyes of Britney Spears, and that's beautiful. Check out the full SNL sketch below — the show will return next week with Carey Mulligan hosting and Kid Cudi as musical guest.

KEEP READING: The Best Shows to Watch on Peacock Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'Knives Out’: Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Update on the Thrombeys and Their Involvement in the Sequels The Thrombey family needed help and according to Curtis, they're getting it.

Read Next