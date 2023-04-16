Sometimes when you're watching Saturday Night Live and the birth of a new character happens, you know that you'll see them again. And that's what happened when Ego Nwodim debuted Lisa from Temecula during Pedro Pascal's episode with musical guest Coldplay. We weren't sure when we'd see Lisa again, just that we would and she came back for Ana de Armas' hosting gig with musical guest Karol G. And this time, she didn't let a jug of Sangria stop her from tossing her salad just the way she liked it: All over the table with more dressing than salad.

When Lisa and her sister (Punkie Johnson) get invited to a wedding, they're seated at a table with de Armas, Bowen Yang, and Molly Kearney. And just like the first sketch, Lisa is already causing chaos at the table because the food isn't to her liking. The first time around, it was that her meat was not cooked to her exact perfection. And now? It's that her salad isn't tossed the way she likes it. Pair that with the lack of ranch dressing available and it was not a good time for Lisa.

It feels oddly satisfying knowing that Saturday Night Live has founds its character for Nwodim to return to. Repeat sketches and characters are a staple of the series and when you witness the first sketch of them, you're seeing magic happen. And that's exactly what that first sketch was and the heightening of the second sketch worked to keep us interested in Lisa.

Image via NBC

What was so funny this time around is that they knew what made the last sketch funny, repeated it but just tweaked it slightly to keep us on our toes. And of course, Yang broke over Nwodim to make just one of those sketches that is so much fun to watch.

RIP Sangria Jug

In the first sketch, the drinks didn't go flying and as someone who was in the audience for it, we watched that sangria jug hold on for dear life. Johnson tried to keep it on the table and the jug itself became a meme. Now, it seemed as if everyone at Saturday Night Live said let chaos reign and the first thing to go on the table were the drinks, drenching Yang during the sketch. And Johnson tried briefly to stop the sangria, but it hit the floor along with the dressing and truly felt like we lost a friend. It was a fun return to a sketch we saw earlier in the season and I hope we get to see Lisa from Temecula again. Maybe not until next season though.