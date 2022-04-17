Have you ever wondered how the Black Eyed Peas came up with such lyrics as "let's do it" or "gotta get that"? This new Saturday Night Live sketch takes you behind the scenes of their recording session in 2008 when they recorded their hits "I Got a Feeling" and "Boom Boom Pow." Host Lizzo and Aidy Bryant, their music producers, try to guide the Black Eyed Peas (Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, Chris Redd), but the band doesn't take their suggestions too seriously.

Lizzo and Bryant welcome the Black Eyed Peas to their studio, and ask them to perform what the band has so far from their new single. Thompson as will.i.am proceeds to perform the first section of their single "Boom Boom Pow," which consists exclusively of the lyrics "gotta get that" and "boom boom boom" repeated over and over. The producers advise changing the lyrics, which the band does not react well to, as it turns out those were just the temp lyrics the producers sent to describe the beat of the track.

The producers try to help them respond to the lyric "gotta get that," asking the Black Eyed Peas to think of things they have to get such as "money or hot girls." However, the band retaliates by continuing to say "gotta get that that that" before Yang as Taboo yells "You're suffocating me!" Lizzo tries to redirect the group by asking where they imagine this song would be playing, to which Strong's Fergie responds that it's the "people in the place." Bryant tries to get her to specify what the place is and who the people are, but Fergie stands her ground that the song is about the people in the place. Strong's repetition of "people in the place" in Fergie's voice is easily one of the highlights of this sketch. Lizzo performs a verse for Fergie to rap on the song, which she loves except for one change: instead of saying "I'm so 2008," she wants to say "I'm so 3008."

Befuddled, the producers decide to move on to the other song they're recording, which is about the concept of "tonight." Will.i.am suggests that tonight is "gonna be a good night" and the producers just roll with it. Lizzo asks each person to give an example of something they could do tonight, and of course each person yells out "let's do it." Bryant and Lizzo celebrate, saying they think this song will be their biggest hit. Well, this song, or that other song they're working on that starts "Let's get it," a reference to the fact that the original lyrics of "Let's Get It Started" were actually far more offensive and haven't exactly aged well. The sketch ends with everyone singing "let's do it" over and over to the "I've Got a Feeling" track.

This sketch was surprisingly funny, and really improved by the cast's charisma and characterization. While you've probably never thought too hard about the lyrics to Black Eyed Peas songs while enjoying them, when you actually stop and think about it, they are extremely general and repetitive. Lizzo and Bryant do a great job leading the chaotic Black Eyed Peas, and overall this sketch proved to be a surprise hit just like the band itself.

You can watch the sketch below:

