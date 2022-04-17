Lizzo took to Saturday Night Live last night as host and musical guest and brought us some hilariously weird sketches. One saw her married to a man named Steve (Andrew Dismukes) who put his entire life on his Beanie Baby collection. Steve hated his job, so he quit to go and travel with his partner (played by Lizzo) and when his friends asked what he was going to do for money, Steve responded that he had a back-up plan.

That plan is just what most millennials were told would give them money when they got older but which famously did not. Steve thinks that his Beanie Baby collection is going to supplement his income keep them going. Everyone else seems to know that there's no money there but Steve and his partner both think that it's going to all be okay in spite of it all.

The thing is: This is the kind of sketch that almost hurts to watch. Especially if you were the kind of kid who protected your Beanie Baby collection because someone told you that it was going to help you pay for college one day. Remember all the money we thought we'd have because of Legs the Frog?

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Trailer Teases a Hip-Shaking Reality Competition Series

Steve, obviously, gets told that his collection is basically worthless and throws his Beanie Babies to the ground in a fit of rage. Honestly, that's what every millennial probably wanted to do because we really were told for years to protect these toys. Some were even kept away and protective boxes because we thought that they'd someday help us in our future. Instead, we were just denied playing with toys because someone somewhere thought that we could make money off of them.

So Steve's anger is definitely understandable. Maybe he needed to go ahead and research his collection before giving up his job and leaving his resources behind but the energy that Steve has is impressive. Why stay working at a place that makes you miserable when you could just quit and travel with your Beanie Baby money?

What he needed to do though was make sure that his Beanie Baby money existed before jumping off the deep-end. Steve might not be living the dream life he thought he was going to have but throwing those dolls to the ground? A different kind of dream.

Watch the sketch here:

’Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Debuts to Franchise-Low $20 Million at Friday Box Office

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (355 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman