Last night, music star Lizzo returned to Studio 8H with even more energy and more responsibility than fans thought possible. Performing on Saturday Night Live was nothing new for the “Good as Hell” singer, as she had already done so successfully back in 2019, when she served as the musical guest during Eddie Murphy’s triumphant episode. But this time, Lizzo was here to not only sing, but make her hosting debut, similar to how Billie Eilish did so brilliantly earlier in the season.

Known by her childhood nickname and stage name “Lizzo,” Melissa Jefferson was born in Detroit and grew up in Houston in the early 1990s. While her life now might seem glamorous and sparkly, her upbringing was far from it. At the same time that she was trying to get her career off the ground, her father suffered and died from congestive heart failure, and she struggled through poverty and homelessness. In an interview with TIME in 2019, when she was named the magazine’s Entertainer of the Year, she explained how body positivity and empowerment were always important to her, but it wasn’t until the last few years that they started to catch on as a culture. She told Samantha Irby, “I’ve been doing positive music for a long-ass time,” continuing, “Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream!”

Though mostly considered a solo rapper and singer, Lizzo is also a classically trained flautist and was part of a number of groups starting out, including one half of Lizzo & the Larva Ink and part of the rap group the Chalice, the latter of whom even collaborated with Prince in 2014. The Grammy-winning performer’s long trek to success started to pay off in 2019, when her song “Truth Hurts” from two years earlier found a new audience when it was included in the Netflix movie Someone Great, starring Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, and LaKeith Stanfield. Lizzo’s messages about self-love and acceptance continue to top the charts. Her highly-anticipated fourth album is slated for release later this year and, as part of her recent deal with Amazon Studios, she stars in the new reality competition series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, where she searches for talented backup dancers that don’t fit the expected mold. And if that wasn’t keeping her busy enough, she also has a new shapewear line specifically made for women with plus-size body types.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the April 16 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Lizzo!

5. Trivia Game Show

What time is it? It’s time to guess that! On this conventional trivia game show hosted by Clint Litoris (Kenan Thompson), three eager contestants Tracy (Ego Nwodim), Nicole (Lizzo), and Kenny (Chris Redd) try their hand at answering some facts for cash. Simple enough, right? It should be. But, Nicole is a bit aggravated when she finds out her answer about the John F. Kennedy International Airport is incorrect. How could she be wrong about it if she was in fact just there? Nicole does not appreciate the straightforward premise, and would really prefer it if you gave her some partial credit. The least you can do is upgrade the hotel, Clint.

4. Easter Wishes

Bowen Yang is the Easter Bunny you never knew you needed. The Easter Bunny hops by the Cold Open to share a lovely Easter message and also ask the big questions no one has the courage to ask about him: “A man-sized bunny with no backstory…who is he?” He knows he’s not as fun as Santa and that Easter is the colorful and warm version of Halloween, but it's a holiday we should not forget. In fact, there is an assortment of people who also want to share their thoughts on Easter, such as Elon Musk (Mikey Day), Mayor Eric Adams (Chris Redd), and of course, Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman). And oh wow, is that Jesus? No, it’s Jared Leto (Kyle Mooney) who has some wishes for Morbius movie reviewers. And Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) stops by to make some revolutionary points about Easter that will have you asking yourself, “Wait, what?”

3. Orchestra

When you think of an orchestra, what do you picture? A number of well-dressed and gifted people in their craft who permanently look like they just smelled a fart, yes? And what do you think about when you think of DeVry University? You don’t have to answer that. The DeVry University orchestra is stressed because their big show is coming up, and they need a replacement flautist! Thankfully, there’s a woman (Lizzo) who’s a master at her flute that is ready to save the day. There’s only one caveat: she can only play the flute if she twerks.

2. TikTok

That big test you’ve been stressing is almost here. Once you pass it, you will be well on your way to becoming a lawyer! But studying isn’t very fun, and you could probably think of a lot of alternative pastimes to highlighting and cramming your head with facts. How about scrolling through TikTok? Sure, if you pass the LSATs, you are one step closer to defending the defenseless, but, if you go on TikTok, you can watch a man crawl on all fours, two really obnoxious women laugh on a podcast, and hear an acoustic rendition of the Kars-4-Kids jingle! So, it’s a win-win, really.

1. Black Eyed Peas

Remember when the Black Eyed Peas were a thing? Either way, you must remember their massive hit “Boom Boom Pow” that came out in 2009 and has been ringing in our heads non-stop ever since. Those lyrics, if you can even call them that, are… something. It definitely took a room of music geniuses to come up with poetic lines including, “Gotta get that,” and the ever-so-similar and yet, so different, “Gotta get that-that-that.” If you are wondering what the brainy recording session must’ve looked like, then you will be very delighted to hear that the “never-before-seen” footage from that day at Interscope Records Studio in 2008 is finally available for the public. How did Fergie come up with the iconic line: “I’m so 3008?”

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Hoppy Easter and Passover!

