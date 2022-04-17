Lizzo took to Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest and with it came her flute abilities and twerking in an orchestra audition. In the sketch, Lizzo and her agent show up to an orchestra in need of a flautist just a few hours before their show begins. The conductor, played by Mikey Day, seems a little apprehensive but when his harpist, played by Kate McKinnon, tells him to not be racist, he allows Lizzo to audition and quickly learns that she's incredibly talented.

The problem? She has to twerk in order to play to the best of her abilities and is twerking on the bassoonist beside her, played by Alex Moffat. It was one of the later sketches of the night and one of those moments where it is clearly a sketch they thought of because of Lizzo's ability with a flute, and just said "why not" then kept it in at the end of the show.

There isn't much to it, other than Lizzo playing the flute and twerking but sometimes, that's enough. And in this case, it is. It's hilarious watching as Day tries to tell her to play and sit down, and she misunderstands and sits in her twerk on Moffatt. The whole sketch just dissolves into everyone embracing the idea of twerking and playing.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Trailer Teases a Hip-Shaking Reality Competition Series

The entire episode was filled with shout-outs to why we all love Lizzo so much. Whether it is her presence on TikTok or, like this sketch, with her flute, the episode clearly highlighted why everyone loves the singer more than trying to make the funniest sketch work around her. It's not a bad thing, she's hilarious in them all, and they highlight the best parts about Lizzo and her online presence.

It was so great she got to play the flute because we know Lizzo, and the show did a wonderful job of highlighting what's so great about her. It's something that they used to do a lot with their hosts and has shifted throughout the years. However this was a great episode to argue for why that worked really well when the hosts themselves are beloved for their personalities.

Lizzo might not be saving orchestras in her regular life but if she did, we'd all be better for it. You can check out the sketch below:

Find Out Which 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Cast Member Jessica Williams Dubs "Pure Slytherin"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (355 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman