Lizzo was the host and musical guest for Saturday Night Live this week and brought us a truly hilarious episode. In a sketch called "Trivia Game Show", the contestants are asked relatively easy trivia questions for money, but that still doesn't sit right with Nicole (Lizzo) and she gets the rest of the contestants on her side.

Tracy (Ego Nwodim) has already gotten a question right and Kenny (Chris Redd) even offers to give Nicole some of his money to keep the game going, but Nicole is making some pretty good points: Some of these shows just want you to lose, so what's the point of playing at all?

Lizzo's Nicole is hilarious in that she doesn't know the answer but is close enough to the right answer that she thinks that the host Clint (Kenan Thompson) should just give her the money anyway. Like saying that there's a "Robert Kennedy" airport and that she was just there when she actually meant the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Trailer Teases a Hip-Shaking Reality Competition Series

The sketch is a pretty simple game show format for Saturday Night Live but what's interesting here is that it is completely flipped onto Thompson. Typically, it's the game show itself that is attacking its contestants or the host is exasperated because no one knows the answers. In this case, Tracy and Kenny do know the answers, but Nicole just gets them on her side to turn on Clint and take the show over for themselves.

When Clint tells them all to stop using the buzzer in order to speak, Tracy asks who made him the Mayor of Game Town and the sketch then quickly dissolves into Nicole wanting to be the mayor and everyone talking about this mayor position as if it were real, much to the exasperation of Clint, who is now also losing money in the game that then goes to all the contestants.

It was the first sketch of the night and a strong start for Lizzo who laughed at the sketch but rightfully so. It's funny and sometimes a host who just laughs when they want to at what they're doing is the best kind, and Lizzo is definitely up there in one of the best hosts and musical guest combo episodes. Maybe just don't bring her on this trivia game show though.

Check out the sketch below:

Find Out Which 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Cast Member Jessica Williams Dubs "Pure Slytherin"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (355 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman