Have you ever wondered what happened to the Six Flag man? Well, thanks to Lizzo, we now know! The singer took to Saturday Night Live last night to host and act as the musical guest and she brought with her a fun time, and an explanation for what happened to that guy after all these years. The commercial used to feature the song "We Like To Party" by the Vengaboys and had what looked like an elderly gentleman dancing around in a suit to get people excited about the theme park.

So in a sketch on last night's episode, Lizzo brings home her date Mikey Day, and apologies for her grandfather showing up. At first, Day is shocked, and she thinks his response is because her grandfather is white but in reality, he's shocked because her grandpa is the Six Flags guy from the commercial.

The iconic look is an older bald man wearing big glasses, a suit, and a bowtie, who dances the minute the song starts to play. He hasn't been a part of the Six Flags commercials for a while but this sketch hit a part of our cultural memory that it truly was one of the funniest things to watch unfold. The twist obviously is that there are more than one Six Flags man.

Lizzo's grandparents — Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim — both appear in the iconic look. But that's not all, they have a group of friends who come over for game night who also are all Six Flags guys. When you think about it, there were men dressed like the Six Flags guy in the parks, so it shouldn't be shocking to think about different Six Flags guys all hanging out together.

The entire bit of this sketch is hinging on us knowing the commercials though still it's funny outside of knowing what they're referencing. Mainly because it's a bunch of people all dressed the same and dancing around a living room much to the confusion of Day.

So if you were not privy to the world of the Six Flags commercial before, maybe go and experience the magic that graced our television screens back in the early 2000s and then you'll understand why this sketch is so weirdly perfect.

Check the sketch out here:

