Lizzo performed two new songs on Saturday Night Live last night, where she was both host and musical guest. But in the new sketch for Please Don't Destroy, we see Lizzo enlist their help to try and write those new songs when she says she actually doesn't have anything new to perform on the show. The real problem? Andrew Dismukes says that if her new songs aren't good, he's going to murder her. We can't let Lizzo be murdered by Dismukes!

Much like the other Please Don't Destroy sketches, the anxious nature of the sketch builds throughout it until we finally have a resolution. But this one had a fun balance of Lizzo putting her own fear and anxiety about finishing her songs onto the boys of Please Don't Destroy and all their songs talk about being anxious and are "white guy" anthems.

It certainly was a choice to have Dismukes as the one threatening everyone in this episode (as he looks like a young John Mulaney meaning he's very tall, skinny, and not at all threatening). Please Don't Destroy, which consists of Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins, has been bringing their unique sense of comedy to Saturday Night Live each week and this one was no different!

The song that they end up sort of coming up with together is a song about being a horny zookeeper, and while you might think that sounds like a bad song, it isn't! It is weirdly good, and a song that would be interesting to hear a longer version of. Basically, the entire time Lizzo is dancing with Please Don't Destroy as animals and so it's a gloriously weird and funny sketch.

Adding to the hilarity is Lizzo maybe being in love with Herlihy, while both Higgins and Marshall are confused by how she keeps talking about him. It doesn't seem as if Dismukes murders anyone by the end of the sketch, so the horny zookeeper song is a success even if it obviously wasn't one of the two songs that Lizzo did on the show that night.

If she wanted to release a version of the horny zookeeper song and make it longer though, that's something that we could all easily get behind. But it'd have to include Higgins, Herlihy, and Marshall all wearing weird animal costumes in the music video. That's just a given.

Check out the sketch below:

