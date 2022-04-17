Sitting and scrolling through your "for you" page on TikTok has become one of America's favorite pastimes in the modern era. Whether you need to go to sleep or you're procrastinating something, scrolling through the endless "for you" page is something many people are familiar with. In this new Saturday Night Live sketch, SNL takes the form of a phone screen to show the absolute chaos of TikTok.

Starting on the iPhone messages screen, we see messages from "Mom" asking "Are you studying?" After promising that they're studying, the phone screen swipes away to TikTok's "for you" page, which is where TikTok suggests new content for users based on the kind of content they follow. What follows are dozens and dozens of TikToks created by the people at SNL. Some are references to famous TikToks, some are parodies of specific types of TikToks, but some are just chaos. Kenan Thompson dances, Melissa Villaseñor sings 1877 Kars for Kids, and James Austin Johnson documents his journey of walking on all fours for 342 days.

Some types of TikToks this sketch parodies are POV TikToks and Acting Challenges. In a POV TikTok, the user is supposed to imagine that what they are seeing is from their POV in a specific scenario. In this instance, the POV is imagining "you woke up at Tony's" and are sitting at his kitchen counter while he (Kyle Mooney) talks to you. Chloe Fineman does an acting challenge, where users act to recycled dialogue and dramatic music plays, and there is usually a big twist in the plot when the beat drops in the music. There is also the classic pranks on old people genre, with Kate McKinnon as the grandma who keeps being surprised by her grandson's air horn.

RELATED: Is 'SNL' New Tonight? Here's What We Know About the Next Episode

A text message from Mom pops up, saying she has snacks for studying. When the phone user says they're the wrong flavor, she responds "Seriously? You're 27" and "LSATs are tomorrow by the way." This reveal might shock audience members who assumed that the phone user was a teenager, as TikTok is largely associated with Gen-Z teenagers.

There are parodies of a few specific famous TikToks. For example, host Lizzo parodies this viral TikTok of iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove saying she does curse while on Whitney Cummings' podcast. In the original TikTok, Cosgrove coyly says her favorite curse word is "probably f*ck," a departure from her clean Nickelodeon image she's held for years. In the SNL version, Lizzo sits with Sarah Sherman as Cummings, and instead of saying just one curse word she lists several expletives, all bleeped, before they both laugh chaotically. Another viral TikTok SNL poked fun at is this viral video where two men sing the song "Tom's Diner" in a very distinct vocal style. In this version, Bowen Yang takes both vocal parts, singing them to the extreme.

There are literally dozens of TikToks in this sketch, with some showing up early and then returning remixed later in the sketch. At the end of the sketch, the phone user tries to prove to their mom that they're studying for the LSATs by taking a picture of their study guide. However, their dad comes to check in, and is revealed to be Johnson's man who only walks on all fours from earlier in the sketch. This sketch is utter chaos, and while it requires a working knowledge of TikTok, if you know the references it is hilarious to see SNL parody them.

You can watch the sketch below:

'Fantastic Four World's Greatest Heroes' Is an Underrated Take on Marvel's First Family

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sabrina Sternberg (57 Articles Published) Sabrina Sternberg (she/hers) is a News Writer for Collider. Originally from NYC, she now lives in Chicago. She graduated from the University of Chicago, with a double major in Linguistics and Cinema and Media Studies. Sabrina also has a background in theater and is very passionate about theme parks. More From Sabrina Sternberg