The Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish was both host and musical guest of last night’s Saturday Night Live episode, and she appeared during a Christmas holiday-themed sketch that started as potentially heartwarming but turned out to be anything but.

In the sketch, Eilish plays a considerate girl who takes note that her elderly neighbor, played by Kate McKinnon, is spending Christmas Eve by herself, eating in the kitchen by herself with only a picture of her deceased husband to keep her company. In a manner that perfectly emulates the beginning of Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’ music video, Eilish uses a notebook to write notes and communicate with her seemingly lonely neighbor. In an act of good faith, Eilish invites the elderly lady over for Christmas dinner.

That’s when the skit takes a darker turn. After accepting the invitation, the neighbor writes: “Are there any black people there?”. The conversation only derails from that point onward. The old woman reveals herself to be bigoted and xenophobic making Eilish progressively more uncomfortable.

But then, the sketch becomes almost a scene from a horror movie when Rutger, a sickly-looking man, shows himself. It turns out that Margaret – the neighbor – not only is prejudiced in her beliefs, but she is also keeping Rutger captive and sick against his will and she has even killed her own husband in the past. In a way, this was pretty similar to the horror film Don't Breathe in how the frail old victim turns out not so innocent all of a sudden, with horrific results. Plus, McKinnon is always great playing deranged characters.

The moral of the story is made explicit at the end: “This holiday season: Know thy Neighbor Before you Love thy Neighbor.” Watch the sketch below:

