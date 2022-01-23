Will Forte's classic Saturday Night Live character, MacGruber, returned to the show last night. In this pre-taped sketch, MacGruber was joined by Kristin Wiig and Ryan Phillipee as Vicki and Piper, respectively, reprising their roles from the 2010 film and its new sequel series on Peacock, which premiered December 16, 2021. MacGruber usually gets distracted by personal issues while trying to defuse bombs, but this time we see MacGruber progressively spiral into Covid-19 and political conspiracy theories, while Vicki and Piper plead with him to save them before they are all blown up.

Forte's MacGruber was one of his most notable recurring characters on SNL, beginning in 2007. MacGruber is a parody of the 80s TV show MacGyver, that followed a secret agent with the uncanny ability to use almost any every-day object to save himself and civilians. For example, MacGyver famously said in the pilot that he could make a bomb out of a stick of gum, setting the tone for the series.

Whereas MacGyver is always defusing the bomb, MacGruber never does, as he always gets distracted. In this iteration of MacGruber, he is locked in a small room with his companions Vicki and Piper, all three wearing blue surgical masks. After remarking that they need to be careful in such an enclosed space, MacGruber takes all their masks and sets them on fire, remarking he is "saving us from tyranny." He tries to calm Vicki and Piper's anxiety by proving he is vaccinated, showing a napkin with "Fizer" written on top. He admits that he isn't vaccinated, going on an unhinged rant until the bomb goes off and all the characters are presumably blown up.

The segments get increasingly more chaotic, as MacGruber continues down conspiracy theory rabbit holes. While Vicki and Piper wear face shields, MacGruber wears a blue surgical mask with a giant hole around his mouth and nose. MacGruber devours Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, two well-known medicines some people believe can cure Covid despite no evidence suggesting that to be true. Vicki and Piper fear MacGruber has Covid, but he actually has "coviphillis," a combination of Covid and "something else". MacGruber also says he has horse worms, a joke on the fact that Ivermectin is meant to treat parasites like roundworms. MacGruber even pulls out what looks like worms before joking that it's just plain spaghetti. We also start to see MacGruber's spiral into alt-right conspiracy theories, just before they once again blow up.

In the final segment, MacGruber has gone full conspiracy theory. Dressed as the Qanon Shaman, a notable figure from the Insurrection on the Capitol January 6, 2021, MacGruber passionately tries to convince his friends that Hollywood celebrities are eating babies. Piper begs MacGruber to focus on the bomb that will explode in 30 seconds, but MacGruber doubles down on his beliefs. Piper asks him "Do you even understand what you're saying right now?" with MacGruber replying "Probably not." Instead of like the previous sketches where MacGruber tries to defuse the bomb in the last few seconds, MacGruber outright refuses, claiming it is a "hoax." He does, however, joke that despite hating the Hollywood elite, he does like "some streamers on Peacock," referencing the MacGruber series on Peacock. As always, MacGruber and his friends explode, but this time it is because MacGruber does not believe the bomb right in front of him is real.

The sketch uses the silliness of the MacGruber formula to tackle a myriad of conspiracy theories, related to both Covid and American politics. The sketch also reintroduces the character to younger audiences who may not be familiar with MacGruber, serving ultimately as an ad for the new MacGruber show. You can watch the sketch here:

