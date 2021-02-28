We're going to have to wait for this 'SNL' alum's big night.

The next host of Saturday Night Live Season 46 has been announced — but you're going to have to wait a little longer than usual to see their episode. SNL has been on a hot streak in February where its hosting line-up is concerned. Throughout the month, SNL has been hosted by Dan Levy, Regina King, Regé-Jean Page, and, most recently, Nick Jonas. If you thought February was great, then you're going to love what SNL is cooking up for March.

The next host of SNL is none other than Maya Rudolph. The beloved SNL alum will return to do more than her impression of Vice President Kamala Harris (although she might do that, too) as she steers the cast regulars toward comedy success. This is the second time Rudolph has hosted an episode of SNL. In fact, it's been almost a decade since she made her hosting debut back in 2012. As for the musical guest, the Rudolph-hosted episode will feature two performances from rising rapper and singer/songwriter Jack Harlow.

As exciting as this news is, the unfortunate part is that we'll have to wait until Saturday, March 27 to watch Rudolph's episode. SNL is going on a month-long hiatus, which means no new episodes will air between now and then. And, unless the SNL cast likes to observe St. Patrick's Day for an entire month, it seems there is no special reason for the break other than allowing the team to rest up for the next cluster of episodes.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Catch up on Saturday Night Live Season 46 with Peacock or Hulu. Check out the official hosting announcement for Maya Rudolph's March episode below.

