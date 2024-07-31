The Big Picture Maya Rudolph will reprise her role as Kamala Harris on SNL for the upcoming season, portraying her through at least the 2024 election.

Rudolph first portrayed Harris in 2019, generating online fervor and winning an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress as the VP.

SNL's upcoming 50th season is expected to be a celebration of its history, with special episodes and retrospectives planned.

Live from New York, a familiar face is set to return to Studio 8H. Maya Rudolph will reprise her role as Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live when the show returns this September, according to Deadline. Rudolph will portray Harris through at least the 2024 presidential election in November, given that Harris is now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race.

Rudolph first portrayed Harris on Saturday Night Live in 2019, when Harris, then a senator from California, first launched a presidential campaign. While Rudolph's portrayal was relegated to only a few lines in the first cold open, her version of Harris as a feisty, meme-infused candidate generated fervor online, and even led to Harris herself weighing in on social media. After Biden tapped Harris as his vice presidential running mate, Rudolph continued to portray her after the pair won the 2020 presidential election, including a notable episode in which she appeared alongside Martin Short as Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff.

Rudolph won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress for her portrayal of the vice president, so, unsurprisingly, SNL would be eager to have her back — and she is reportedly even shifting her schedule around to do so. Pre-production on Season 3 of the Rudolph-starring Apple TV+ series Loot has been paused as a result of SNL scheduling, according to Deadline. It was previously slated to begin at the end of August, though it appears that vice presidential duties have now taken over for Rudolph.

'SNL's Upcoming Season Will Be Its 50th

The upcoming season of Saturday Night Live will be a big one, as it marks 50 years since the show first hit the airwaves. The live sketch comedy, created by Lorne Michaels, became known for launching the careers of stars like Jim Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Chris Farley, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, and many others. It has never shied away from politics, and over the years has notably parodied presidential administrations, including spoofs of Dana Carvey as President George H.W. Bush, Phil Hartman as President Bill Clinton, Will Ferrell as President George W. Bush, Jay Pharoah as President Barack Obama, Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, and Jim Carrey as Biden.

The upcoming 50th season of the show is expected to be a celebration of the sketch series' history and will feature special episodes in addition to other retrospectives (including a three-hour special in February 2025). SNL comes from NBC and Universal Television and is executive produced by Michaels through his Broadway Video banner.

SNL Season 50 will premiere on NBC on Sept. 28. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

Saturday Night Live A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Main Genre Comedy Studio NBC Producer Lorne Michaels Release Date October 11, 1975 Seasons 49

Watch on Peacock