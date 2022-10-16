Last week, Brendan Gleeson brought the sillies and Colin Farrell along for his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The Banshees of Inisherin star joined the Please Don’t Destroy crew in their first new sketch of the season, Chloe Fineman spoofed Andrew Dominik’s odd, controversial, and heavily fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, and Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, and Mikey Day poked fun at the Try Guys scandal video. Last night, rapper and overall powerhouse Megan Thee Stallion made her hosting debut and performed as the musical guest.

At just 27 years old, Megan Pete (known by her main stage name Megan Thee Stallion) has been through a lot of incredible highs and unimaginable lows. In a profile with The Cut, the Texas native opened up about navigating intense fame and what it’s like to shed different layers of her persona for her latest album Traumazine. Honesty is what the Hotties (what her fans call themselves) appreciate most about the rapper, though Megan claims she’s never been as honest as she is in her new album. “I love this album because I feel like it’s just me talking. It’s just Megan. It’s not me having to be anybody else,” adding “I have to tell my own story the way I feel like it should be told. I can’t leave my fate in anybody else’s hands.”

The three-time Grammy winner, known for chart-toppers such as “Hot Girl Summer” and “Savage,” always knew she wanted to rap but wasn’t sure how her parents would feel about that career choice. After learning about her passion for performance, her parents quickly became her biggest cheerleaders. Even though both parents died, (her father died when she was 15 and her mother died from a brain tumor in 2019), they remain her biggest inspiration. She continued in her interview, “I had the coolest parents in the world and I just want to be a good mix for both of them.”

She might have won the Best New Artist award at the Grammys in 2021, but she has many passions outside of rapping. In 2021, she graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in health administration. In another interview, she detailed her future medical plans. “I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion,” continuing, “I was like, ‘You know what, I'm gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I'm gonna let my classmates run it." The singer has been very open about mental health and its importance as well, and was sure to highlight her mental health website, “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too,” which features a number of helplines and support centers, during her SNL monologue.

And if that wasn’t enough, Megan also has plans to expand her acting career. She played Tina Snow (one of her many alter egos) in an episode of Starz’s P-Valley, and recently surprised many Marvel fans when she appeared as herself in an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Next up, she’s starring alongside Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang in the A24 musical comedy F***ing Identical Twinswritten by UCB comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the October 15 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Megan Thee Stallion!

5. Deer

Oh, deer! (Sorry, had to.) You know when you see something in the distance and try to point it out to someone, and they just can’t see it, and you want to scream? That’s what happens when this proud dad (Kenan Thompson) visits his daughter’s (Megan Thee Stallion) remote cabin. When his daughter and her friends (James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker, and Molly Kearney) spot a deer in the yard, the dad does his darnedest to try and spot it, but he just for the life of him cannot. Don’t even bother pointing, he won’t be able to see it. Patience is lost, tempers flare, and things get ugly and fuzzy. Plus, Megan can't quite contain her laughter.

4. Women’s Charity

The leaves are changing. There’s a chill in the air. The holidays will be here before you know it. But don’t let that excitement get in the way of what really matters: the brutal hardships many women face during this time of year. That’s right, we’re talking about single women who need a worn-out, oversized men’s hoodie to keep them from freezing to death. Don’t even suggest a blanket or a coat. It just won’t do.

3. We Got Brought

There’s nothing worse than when a friend invites you somewhere, and then totally abandons you once you get there. This is exactly what happened to these three strangers (Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang, and Ego Nwodim) as soon as they arrived at the party. What do you do when you have to start a conversation? There’s no possible way it can go smoothly. How much nodding and nervous smiling can one person do before they explode?

2. January 6th Final Hearing - Cold Open

The insurrection on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 is one of the most disturbing moments in our country’s history. Over a year later, conversations and hearings are still taking place to determine whether or not Donald Trump should have to testify. SNL tackled the final hearing in the Cold Open, with Kenan Thompson holding court as Committee Chairperson Bennie Thompson alongside Heidi Gardner as Liz Cheney, who Bennie is shocked to call his “best friend.” Making up other members of the bipartisan committee are Jamie Raskin (Mikey Day), Adam Schiff (Michael Longfellow), and Adam Kinzinger (Andrew Dismukes). But the best part of this sketch was when it showed some footage of what it was like in the bunker for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, both of whom were hilariously played by Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, respectively. Seriously, Sherman as the Senate Majority Leader is something you didn’t know you needed.

1. Please Don’t Destroy - Wellness

The last few years have made a lot of people refocus their priorities, with many paying more attention to their health. Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins of the Please Don’t Destroy trio take their self-care very seriously. And it’s, like, really paying off. They have legitimately never felt better. To quote John, he is feeling “fuego.” But also, when they think about it for more than one second, they are actually doing really poorly. Like how are these three guys still functioning?

On October 29, musician Jack Harlow pulls double duty as host and musical guest!