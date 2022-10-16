For Saturday Night Live's Season 48, Grammy Award-winner Megan Thee Stallion served as this season's first host and musical guest combo and is only the second woman rapper to do so since Queen Latifah in 2004. The powerhouse followed the previous week's host, actor Brendan Gleeson promoting his upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin, and musical performer Willow, with her own one-woman show. In a move not unusual for the singer-songwriter, Megan opened up the show with a monologue that not only introduced herself and her recent accomplishments but highlighted important issues.

The performer commanded the SNL stage with a joyful presence that garnered loud noise from the receptive crowd. Dressed to the absolute nines, Megan Thee Stallion stood before the live audience for her debut hosting gig following the release of her third album titled Traumazine, to formally introduce herself to everyone watching. She began with a number of titles the singer holds, including Tina Snow and "H-Town Hottie," referring to Houston, Texas where the singer hails from, and finished with "...and if you are one of my many, many haters I'm probably 'ugh, that bitch.' But that's okay! Because even my haters aren't entirely wrong, because I am simply That Bitch."

The SNL stage presented an opportunity for Megan to address her own multifaceted persona, acknowledging that many recognize her for her signature dances and chart-topping singles, as well as "flat-out being one of the hottest emcees in the game right now." Being invited onto NBC's four-decades-spanning renowned stage offers celebrities the chance to get the word out on their recent projects and accomplishments, and Megan Thee Stallion wanted Netflix to know she was available for a part in their hit series Bridgerton. Though in all seriousness, the rapper has had a number of guest roles on shows like Starz's P-Valley, Netflix's Good Girls, and most recently on Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with more on the way.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live': Megan Thee Stallion's Best Sketches, Ranked

Megan also announced that she received a Bachelor's degree in Health Administration from Texas Southern University last year, which she achieved while performing a world tour. The choice to study healthcare stemmed from the artist's desire to aid her own community, which also led to Megan founding her own website Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, named for a lyric in her song "Anxiety" featured on Traumazine. In her layered SNL appearance, Megan both spoke on her website, which provides people of the Black and LGBTQ+ communities mental health resources, and performed the song that shares the singer's raw truth. Her fans revere Megan Thee Stallion for being a straightforward performer with an elevated voice, and, as Megan said in her monologue, "an open book."

To round out the night's intro, Megan then segued from being open about her emotional well-being to addressing an issue that was certainly on the minds of the audience and fellow SNL co-stars. Only days prior to her hosting and performing, Megan's home was burglarized, resulting in the loss of over $300,000 worth of personal possessions, according to the LA Times. However, in the punchline of her monologue, the Grammy-winner brushed off the personal invasion of privacy to make a light-hearted joke about the popular fast-food chain Popeye's removing her sweet and spicy Hottie's sauce from their menu — a partnership that had fans and patrons flocking to drive-thru's a year ago.

Don't miss out on Jack Harlow's combo host and musical guest appearance for Saturday Night Live on October 29. Check out the website Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, and watch Megan Thee Stallion's monologue below:

https://www.badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com/