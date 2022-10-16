Everyone's been there - your friend invites you to go and hang out with their group, where you know no one. It's this very scenario that is the subject of the Saturday Night Live musical skit "We Got Brought." In the sketch, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and host Megan Thee Stallion are unceremoniously forced to 'bond' when left at the bar table to 'hold the spot' for their friends.

SNL has done musical skits like this before, and this is certainly one of their best. Yang, Nwodim, and Megan Thee Stallion are dragged to a bar where their friends and family, played by Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, and Punkie Johnson respectively. Early on into the night, the three tagalongs are left alone and must make quick conversation, where the question of "where are you from?" can only be asked so many times. Megan's character makes a fast-paced escape, forcing Yang and Nwodim to discuss the "safe" parts of Brooklyn and repeat "that's crazy" over and over.

Perhaps there's a version of this sketch where Yang, Nwodim, and Megan become fast friends and end up having even more fun than the three who brought them along...but where's the fun in that? The sketch ending in awkwardness is certainly funnier, as it more realistically mirrors how this situation usually pans out in the real world. Odds are that everyone has been here at some point or another, with the urge to want to leave at the prime time of 8:05 PM all too real.

Image via NBC

The skit is also a way to capitalize on the talent and voice of Megan Thee Stallion, known by most for her rapping and music career. Other skits which showcased her comedic chops include 'Women's Charity' and 'Deer,' with Megan even 'breaking' in the latter sketch. Her career on the screen has been blossoming, with the three-time Grammy winner appearing in P-Valley and famously twerking alongside Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk in Marvel and Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Megan was the third host for SNL's season 48, following Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin). SNL will take a break next week, returning for its fourth episode on Saturday, October 29, with host and musical guest Jack Harlow. This will mark back-to-back episodes with the host pulling double duty, as Megan Thee Stallion also handled the episode's musical duties where she performed "Anxiety" and a medley of "NDA" and "Plan B."

Check out "We Got Brought" below, and revel in the relatable awkwardness: