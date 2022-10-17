Last night, rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her debut on Saturday Night Live with a rare double-duty appearance as a host and musical guest. With Halloween around the corner, Megan Thee Stallion starred as a fitness instructor in the "Hot Girl Workout" class determined to help her clients grow their booties to rock their sexy Halloween costumes. The SNL comedy skit was perfectly written for Megan and was filled with body positivity messages.

Wearing a matching bright purple workout set, Sergeant Cake (Megan Thee Stallion) appeared on-screen shaking her booty. "Whether or not you're dressing up as a sexy witch with a fat a—, or a first responder with a fat a—, or even Jeffrey Dahmer with a — you know what I'm about to say!" shouted Megan. She introduced her fellow instructors, Keely and Kelly K, portrayed by Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman. The two instructors not only had a completely different style than Megan but had flat behinds. The duo immediately received humorous reactions as the camera zoomed in on their lower backs, Megan even momentarily broke character. Megan defended her fellow gym instructors by stating that "not everyone has been butt blessed."

One of the most memorable remarks throughout the skit was made by Megan as she referenced Uncle Ben's iconic quote from Spider-Man, "now remember, with a big a— comes big responsibility." This SNL skit was perfectly written for Megan Thee Stallion as she is known to share body-positive messages and female empowerment within her work and persona. It's even the theme for her hit song "Body."

Image via NBC/Megan Thee Stallion

RELATED:

'Saturday Night Live': Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang & Ego Nwodim Get Left Behind in 'We Got Brought' Sketch

The Grammy Award winner opened the SNL episode with a monologue highlighting a focus on mental health, introducing her website, Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too which provides numerous mental health resources such as therapy platforms, resource directories, community helplines, and more. Megan Thee Stallion also made her pitch to be cast in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, celebrated her degree in Health Administration, and promoted her new album Traumazine. If you missed the episode, don't worry we've also ranked the best sketches from this week.

Jack Harlow is set to be the host and musical guest on October 29. Watch SNL's "Workout Class" skit down below.