Last week, former NBC Page and current powerhouse actress Aubrey Plaza took the Studio 8H stage to host Saturday Night Live for the first time with musical guest Sam Smith. It was an epic episode from start to finish, as Plaza reminisced about her early days in the Page Program and reunited with her former Parks and Recreation co-star and SNL icon Amy Poehler to reprise their roles of April Ludgate and Leslie Knope.

This week, Emmy-nominated actor Michael B. Jordan stepped into the comedy ring to make his own hosting debut alongside musical guest Lil Baby. The busy star has been hustling from a very early age, landing single episode spots on shows such as The Sopranos, Burn Notice, and House. Peppered in between those smaller gigs were meatier parts with an emotional arc in projects including the critically acclaimed HBO series The Wire, the popular daytime soap opera All My Children, the long-running series Parenthood, and the beloved sports series Friday Night Lights. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained that it wasn’t until the 2012 film Red Tails, which flew under the radar, that he felt like he was finally getting his footing. “That’s when I started thinking ‘leading man,’ ” he said in regard to his future in the industry, as it felt more tangible acting in a film with Black leads Cuba Gooding Jr. and Terrence Howard.

The 35-year-old star has racked up quite an impressive resumé both on and off-screen that largely kicked off with his heartbreakingly powerful performance in Ryan Coogler’s 2013 film Fruitvale Station. Since then, he’s led the Rocky spin-off franchise Creed playing Adonis, son of Rocky Balboa’s (Sylvester Stallone) late rival Apollo Creed who is following in his father’s footsteps under the mentorship of Rocky himself. The movie has spawned two sequels, with Creed III set to premiere in early March. The project is highly anticipated not only because it pits Adonis up against his childhood friend Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), but also because it will be Jordan’s directorial debut.

And that’s not all! The performer earned an Emmy nomination for his work in 2018 for Fahrenheit 451, the television film based on Ray Bradbury’s novel which also stars Michael Shannon. Jordan showed his dark side when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Erik Killmonger, a major villain of Black Panther. In between the bigger-budget projects, he’s starred in a number of tender and intimate stories, like Destin Daniel Cretton’s Just Mercy in which he played civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, and Denzel Washington’s A Journal for Jordan about a 1st Sergeant who keeps a journal for his baby son about how to live in case he dies on the battlefield.

In that same interview from 2021, Jordan acknowledges the power and influence he has earned and explains how he’s determined to make things better for the next generation. “My ambition has intersected at this moment where I have the experience and knowledge to direct, the opportunity within a franchise to step behind the camera and [the ability] to maximize it by having a production company,” adding, “I’ve got to tee up the ones that come after, but at the same time hyper-focus on what needs to be done right now.”

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the January 28 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Michael B. Jordan!

Heidi Gardner’s always a delight when she slides over to the Weekend Update desk. Given that Adonis Creed himself was hosting this week, it seemed like a no-brainer for her to reprise her character of Angel, Every Boxer’s Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever. As you might expect, she’s just about done with her boxing husband’s dangerous lifestyle and is more than ready to take herself and their kids to her sister’s. Don’t even try to convince her that Wendy's vanilla Frosty can be considered a “comeback.” Did anyone even miss it to begin with? To make matters even more divisive, she gets a visit from her ex-lover Adonis (Jordan), who has plans for their future.

4 Party in Palm Springs

It’s somebody’s bachelorette weekend! These three women (Punkie Johnson, Chloe Fineman, and Sarah Sherman) are so excited to give their bride-to-be friend (Ego Nwodim) one last crazy good time before her big day. As you might expect, they ordered a stripper. When firefighter Vince (Jordan) arrives, things get wild…ever so briefly. An unexpected knock at the door from his very pregnant wife Janinini (Heidi Gardner) throws the mood of the entire party off just a little. But Janinini doesn’t care, she’s actually really supportive. She just needs to charge her Galaxy.

3 Video Game Session

A lot of detailed work goes into making a video game. The gameplay, the animation, the narrative. One part that goes by typically unnoticed? The voice-over. You might not realize how important those grunts and breaths are until they are being recorded by the wrong person. Voice actor Danny (Bowen Yang) steps in to replace the previous actor who quit, and it becomes quite clear that he might not be the best replacement. While his scene partner Trace (Jordan) channels the proper anger and aggression for his part, Danny leans more into the light and not at all intimidating sounds of “woo,”“yay,” and “woo-hoo!”

2 Roller Coaster Accident

Featured cast member Sarah Sherman is all for silly and strange, and we love her for it. Remember that eyeball sketch? Or the one where Oscar Isaac played a meatball that was attached to her? Well, now she’s smiling wide as Francine, a woman who returns to work after being stuck on a runaway roller coaster going 150 miles per hour for a whopping 19 hours straight. But, don’t you worry! The traumatic event really didn’t affect her sanity or permanently damage her appearance at all.

1 Jake from State Farm

Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there. Like, really there. All the time. With your wife. Michael B. Jordan dons the signature khakis and red collared shirt to become Jake from State Farm. A husband and father (Mikey Day) gets a little nervous when he starts to realize how much time the insurance agent spends with and has influence on his wife and children. Is Jake from State Farm trying to replace him? Do any of your good neighbors act this way?

