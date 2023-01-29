Michael B. Jordan is known for many things. He's been in Hollywood since he was a teenager and has a beloved fanbase for his work. However, one of his more prominent roles has been as Adonis Creed in the Creed franchise. And now, with Creed III coming out this March (and with Jordan directing the movie), we're all talking about his role once more. This time though, he reconnected with an old flame, Heidi Gardner's hilarious recurring character, Angel — Every Boxer's Girlfriend From Every Boxing Movie About Boxing Ever, when Jordan took to Saturday Night Live to host.

Gardner's character is a personal favorite due to its hilarity and accuracy. Fans of boxing movies will immediately recognize her spot-on portrayal of a great deal of the "boxing girlfriends" in these films. Interestingly, the Creed movies are the exception because Tessa Thompson's Bianca has more of an arc than most. Honestly, if you put Gardner in a movie like The Fighter, she wouldn't feel out of place.

This time, the character appeared on Weekend Update to talk about the news that Wendy's was bringing back the vanilla Frosty. But for Gardner as Angel, it was enough to make her want to take the kids to her sister's (a lovely bit she continually does because she wants Tommy to stop boxing).

Image via NBC

Angel talks about the Vanilla Frosty and how she doesn't want it to come back, does a bit of her boxing jokes about Tommy, and then reveals to Michael Che that Tommy fought Adonis Creed. It is then that Jordan comes out as Creed wearing a red sweatshirt and talking to Angel about the relationship that they once had together. In fact, one of her children is Adonis Creed's and when he asks how Tommy did not realize the kid wasn't his (given that one of their children is Black then), Angel makes a joke about how Tommy doesn't see color. Literally, boxing has taken his ability to really see anything.

It was a good time to bring back the character given Jordan's connection to boxing movies and simply because it's just genuinely funny to see Angel and Adonis together on stage, talking about their relationship as Che and Colin Jost just sit at the Weekend Update desk watching them. Would I watch a movie where Bianca finds out about Angel and her son? Yes, I would; because this relationship is a fascinating one, check out the sketch below: