Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.

This sketch focused more on Jordan's presence and how it makes even the leader of the "male confidence" seminar nervous. Jordan comes in with a water delivery and Dismukes makes a snide comment about how he doesn't work for the hotel, but it leads to Jordan sitting in on the talk. The idea is that Dismukes' character is helping these men talk to prospective partners and gain confidence that they never had. But all it takes is one mean comment for Dismukes' confidence expert to falter.

He says to the group to say the meanest thing they can about him and Jordan just simply says "forehead" which sets off a series of people making fun of Dismukes and whatever confidence he might have had to suddenly start to fall away. Which was his own doing, because he did say to shout out the meanest thing they could about him.

Image via NBC

The sketch was pretty simple: Men can't talk to people they find attractive and the man leading a seminar to help them is just faking his way through confidence. His entire business practice is built on a lie because Dismukes is dismantled just from one mean comment from Jordan's character, and it truly is funny watching how all these men there for the seminar leap at the chance to also make fun of him. But that's what happens when they suddenly have a leader in someone like Jordan.

It's hilarious to see someone like Devon Walker talking about his "girlfriend" who is actually just a barista at a shop he saw because none of these men have the confidence to talk to women. But the minute that Jordan appears, they found their new leader and by the end, they're willing to go with him to get burgers so that he can teach them something and even Dismukes wants to go to hang out with them and learn.