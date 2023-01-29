During the holidays, thousands were left without a flight home for the holidays because of Southwest Airlines but now, in a new Saturday Night Live sketch, they're finally apologizing. Well, sort of. Host Michael B. Jordan and the cast of Saturday Night Live all posed for a parody commercial that almost looked like it would play before a flight and talked about how Southwest was making some changes to be better for its customers. Those changes? Bringing the airline up to the "modern" world. The modern world of 2008 though.To be clear, they were still using the computers with the red button in the middle of the keyboard from 2003 beforehand. but now they're up to a 2008 Dell desktop for customer service instead.

The sketch not only pokes fun at the airline as a whole, but also specifically how Southwest continues to be an airline where chaos continually happens, like lost luggage and flight cancelations at the absolute worst times. Some of the improvements that the company is making needs passengers to take responsibility though. This includes making sure your luggage is color-coded to the right flight path you're taking, with all the red luggage heading to Dallas and blue luggage to Charlotte, North Carolina for instance. If you're heading to Texas with a blue luggage, and it ends up lost...that's on you.

The best part of the sketch is perhaps when they reveal that they've hired former Waffle House employees to be their new flight crew because maybe that will stop fights from happening on the plane.

Image via NBC

Overall, the sketch makes one thing clear: You bought a Southwest ticket, so you knew what you were getting into. Though the airline apologized for canceling flights and are making some changes, you chose to fly Southwest, so you can't expect more of them than necessary. As Heidi Gardner and Devon Walker said: You bought the ticket. So if you don't respect yourself enough to not fly Southwest, why should they respect you and cherish your time and money? Which...honestly, is hilarious.

Overall, this sketch was one of the highlights of the night but hopefully, airlines don't get any ideas from this, because that color-coding of your luggage does sound like something that JetBlue or American Airlines might adopt just to make it, so you don't fight them about your lost bag anymore. Check out the new sketch below: