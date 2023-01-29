Jake from State Farm is, sometimes, a little too close for comfort. That is at least when he's played by Michael B. Jordan. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and made one thing clear: Jake does want to just take over Mikey Day's family. When a husband and wife need to use State Farm, Jake is there to help them. But when the husband leaves to go to work, he comes home to Jake still there with his wife and kids.

Jordan's Jake from State Farm is ready to take over his house and no matter what Day does about it, it seems as if his wife (Heidi Gardner) doesn't want him to say anything. Is it good customer service or is Jake from State Farm trying to take over his entire life and family? The sketch is making fun of the State Farm commercials that bring Jake into the home of policy users but just taking it one step further.

The couple and their insurance needs come when one of their kids takes their stuffed animals to the bathroom and stuffs them down the toilet. Jake makes sure they're covered with insurance and it seems like everything is fine and dandy. That is until Jake has decided that he's never going to leave, no matter what the husband wants.

Image via NBC

Day slowly just grows desperate as he wakes up in an empty bed only to discover that Jake from State Farm suggested that they all go to church together without the husband. Then the kids seem to like Jake more than their own father and it just gets progressively worse for Day as he fights the ever-looming presence of Jake in his home. Because as the ad always points out, State Farm is there whenever you need them.

That means even in your home any given moment of the day. It starts innocent enough with Jake saying that State Farm is here for you, 24/7, but results in a man losing his family. The sketch leads to Day struggling to accept his new life on the couch while Jake from State Farm sleeps with his wife. He hits a low point but luckily, Limu Emu and Doug (Andrew Dismukes) saves the day and in a twist, the commercial is an ad for Liberty Mutual after all.