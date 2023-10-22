There is some nunsense happening in a convent in a "very isolated part of Austria." The sisters of the convent must all come together when Mother Superior calls them all up to have a conversation and we, as the audience, quickly realize that something is not quite right. This week's Saturday Night Live was hosted by Bad Bunny and was a great showcase of his ability as a musician and performer as a whole. While "Sister Act 3" was one of the final sketches of the night, it was still one of the best of the night, delivering absolutely weird and quirky humor and even an unexpected twist.

Mother Superior (Molly Kearney) reveals that there is a man pretending to be a woman, so he can be a "nun" and sleep with the other sisters in the convent. While she is offended by this, the other nuns don't seem to mind. They all make explicit jokes about the man's secret identity and are very excited that the secret is working out for them, and it does seem very obvious that the nun in question is Sister Teresa, who is played Bad Bunny.

The twist though comes when Sister Kevin comes into the scene and is none other than Mick Jagger. In true Saturday Night Live fashion, the sketch goes wild, and the sisters keep making jokes about sex, Jagger's hips, and asking to let Kevin stay a few more weeks. That's when it's revealed that it is simply a trailer for a third Sister Act movie that Whoopi Goldberg did not star in or approve of.

The Late-Night 'SNL' Sketches Are Often the Funniest

Image via NBC

The last sketches of the night are sometimes the best because the late night slot allows for bolder sketches. As a result, that's when the weirder sketches like Jagger playing a nun named Kevin with Bad Bunny as a nun named Teresa happen. Hopefully, those two had fun together running around the convent singing and dancing together in the third Sister Act movie, even if Goldberg didn't want to be a part of this one. Check out the new sketch below: