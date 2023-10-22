Shooting a telenovela isn't easy, especially when you put out a casting call for a "latina" actress and get an actor named "Latina." This week's Saturday Night Live had some great moments when host Bad Bunny pulled double duty and also served as musical guest. One of the sketches, about the filming of a telenovela, showcased all the guest stars that stopped by as well. Bad Bunny played an actor bringing to life a character named Francisco, ready to fight his brother Tomas (Marcello Hernandez).

Francisco slapped Tomas over and over again and their maid (Punkie Johnson) was meant to come in and stop them. The problem is that her one line in Spanish was so bad that it kept stopping the scene. The issue is that she doesn't speak Spanish, but she didn't think that it would be a problem because it's just one line. She got cast because her name is "Latina," so they cast her without realizing that she didn't speak Spanish and wasn't right for the role. It meant that the scene kept getting ruined by her one line that she, for some reason, made longer.

Things took a turn for the worse (and strange) when Mick Jagger came into the scene to go ahead and slap both Francisco and Tomas multiple times to really just drive home the fact that he could slap them, and would. Why Jagger was there is a mystery, but he clearly was having the most fun and walked into the scene happy to help and have fun with Hernandez and Bad Bunny.

Mick Jagger Surprised 'SNL' Audiences

It was funny enough to have Johnson in the sketch not knowing Spanish and constantly ruining the scene. To then add in the fact that Jagger was the button of the sketch really just knocked it out of the park. Which is really the tone of the episode as a whole, every sketch was just pushed that much further to make it that much more than it already was and really make it a special episode over all. Plus who doesn't want to see Jagger in a bad mustache?