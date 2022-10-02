"We both pushed ourselves to the absolute limit for this movie. I mean, [Tom Cruise] did his own stunts, and I grew my own mustache."

After its usual summer hiatus, Saturday Night Live finally returned with actor Miles Teller making his hosting debut alongside musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Even though the series might’ve been on a break, the chatter surrounding the legendary sketch show never ceased since the Season 47 finale. SNL veterans Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney all announced that Season 47 would be their last, leaving Kenan Thompson, Colin Jost, and Cecily Strong to hold down the fort as some of the most senior cast members. (Though Strong was notably absent from the show and opening credits, she's expected to return after her Los Angeles one-woman show wraps in November.) A few weeks before last night’s premiere, it was also announced that Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and one-seasoner Aristotle Athari would also not be returning this season. It’s always hard to see a performer depart the series, but as long-time SNL fans know by now, it’s all part of the process and essential for the show’s continual evolution.

Though the cast did significantly shrink, it also welcomed four new featured players. Stand-up comedians Marcello Hernandez and Michael Longfellow, writer and comedian Devon Walker, and A League of Their Own actor Molly Kearney are the newest faces in Studio 8H. Producer Lindsay Shookus, who has been one of the most important and seemingly irreplaceable people behind the scenes at the show since she started there in 2002, surprised many when she exited ahead of this season. It’s no doubt that this season will be a massive transition and era of uncertainty for the show both in front of and behind the camera. Times like these, however, can also prove to be the most exciting and creatively satisfying.

Last night, Teller, who is fresh off of the electric summer of Top Gun: Maverick, took the SNL stage for the first time. The actor detailed his early days in Hollywood on an episode of the Awards Chatter podcast. Growing up primarily in Georgia and Florida, Teller first became interested in the art of performing when he watched his older sister, a musician, pursue her passion for country music. In high school, Teller was mostly interested in sports, though he did consider himself a Vince Vaughn-style class clown—for better and for worse. When his friend and ride home from baseball practice told him he wouldn’t be able to give him a ride because he was auditioning for their school’s production of Footloose, Teller decided to audition along with him. His friend nabbed the lead role and he the co-lead, and opened Teller up to a completely different ball game. “I remember getting my first laugh,” adding, “it was a way I could make people laugh and not get sent to detention.”

After taking part in the Florida State Thespian Program and gaining recognition for his work performing monologues (what he considered to be his “bread and butter”), he studied at the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and things continued to progress. But his soon-to-be career in film and television nearly never happened. In his sophomore year, he and a few friends were involved in a severe car crash that ejected him from the car that ended up flipping over eight times. “I couldn’t feel my legs at the time,” continuing, “I honestly thought I was paralyzed.”

Following some corrective surgery, Teller was able to recover relatively quickly and return to his creative pursuits. He secured representation in college when a manager saw him perform a monologue, and soon after he impressed both director John Cameron Mitchell and Nicole Kidman with his audition for the 2010 film Rabbit Hole. Before he was a college graduate, he had booked the part in the film that would earn Kidman her third Oscar nomination. Teller went on to act in both comedies and dramas of varying levels of critical and commercial success, though it was his starring role in the dramedy The Spectacular Now alongside Shailene Woodley that he first gained such high praise and recognition. (He and Woodley won the Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.)

Around that time, the then-unknown director Damien Chazelle approached Teller for the lead role in his project Whiplash, which he wrote specifically for him after seeing his work in Rabbit Hole, though Teller was initially unsure. Exhausted from filming four movies in a row, he didn’t know if he was up for the arduous role. Thankfully, he went along to star in the intense music drama, which would elevate both he and his co-star J.K. Simmons’ careers. He’s since starred in a number of projects including Divergent, the boxer biopic Bleed for This, the war veteran drama Than You for Your Service, the limited series The Offer, and most recently as Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick. Alright, so how did Rooster do in his hosting debut? He killed it!

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the Season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Miles Teller!

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live' May Have Won the Emmy, but the Real Triumph Is Its Alumni

A performer’s first year on SNL could make or break their future at the show. It’s hard to get sketches on the air for anyone, and nearly impossible for a newbie to stand out with one or two lines in the background of a sketch. Michael Longfellow, the mild-mannered stand-up comedian, scored every time he was on screen. He brought his Kevin Nealon-esque dry delivery and witty punchlines to the Weekend Update desk during a segment about politics in his family. Let’s hope this strong debut is the beginning of great things for this Longfellow fellow at 30 Rock.

5. Send Something Normal

Dude, it’s like, not that hard. Just be normal. In this game show sketch, Halen Hardy (Teller) hosts a show dedicated to what’s somehow the easiest and hardest concept for celebrities to grasp: being normal in social media DMs. In this episode, Adam Levine (Mikey Day), Armie Hammer (James Austin Johnson), Neil deGrasse Tyson (Kenan Thompson), and Bowen Yang as himself do their absolute best to not send odd and deeply concerning responses back to fans. It doesn't go well.

4. Miles Teller Monologue

Teller strutted down to the Studio 8H stage and of course, talked about starring in the Top Gun sequel. He highlighted how it brought all types of people together, saying “It’s not every day you get a movie that’s love by the military community and the gay community," explained how much went into his piano scene, and brought up his unexpected likeness to Rachel Maddow. The suave star also talked about growing up watching SNL with his parents (who were in the crowd) and showed a video of his eight-year-old self imitating the iconic Spartan Cheerleaders sketch with his older sister.

3. BeReal

The French know how to keep it real, and they proved it with their authenticity-first social media app BeReal, which was released in 2020. In an attempt to skewer the fake-ness of social media, BeReal challenges its users to answer the once-a-day alert to “be real” and take a picture of their current (and likely unglamorous) situation. That’s the charm of it! But what happens if you are encouraged to be real during a bank robbery and potential shooting? For these innocent civilians, a notification is a notification.

2. Nicole Kidman AMC Theaters Ad

As soon as Nicole Kidman’s wonderfully strange and soothing AMC Theaters advertisement graced the silver screen, I needed to see Chloe Fineman’s version of it. Last night, my wish was granted. The impressionist donned the Oscar winner’s striped suit, hooded jacket, and Australian accent and stepped into an eerily accurate remake of the ad. With some creative license, of course.

1. Manningcast Cold Open

The night started off on a very strong and clever note when the cast used the Cold Open as a chance to be self-aware and self-deprecating. It’s rare for the host to appear in, let alone lead the Cold Open (which they even acknowledge), but Teller handled it like a pro. In this parody sketch of the ESPN show Manningcast, Teller and Andrew Dismukes played Peyton and Eli Manning doing their usual real-time commentary. But instead of dissecting a football game, they step out of bounds and tackle the “real” and perhaps expected Cold Open of the Season 48 premiere: a political sketch. They blow the3 whistle on SNL’s habit of making fun of Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson), awkward first appearances by new cast members, and forced catchphrases. Oh, and Jon Hamm weighs in!

Next week, The Banshees of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson hosts alongside musical guest Willow.