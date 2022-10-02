Miles Teller brought us back into the world of Saturday Night Live by kicking off its 48th season as host with musical guest Kendrick Lamar. And it was an episode of hilarious sketches really highlighting Teller as a comedian in the best of ways. And one of those was explaining what in the world BeReal is. The app which encourages its users to "Be real" seems to be one that will only let you post at a certain time (if this sketch has anything to say about it).

When two bank robbers head to the bank to get the job done, they're timing couldn't be worse. Meaning that the BeReal app is telling people to post and everyone in the bank is trying to get their post in before their time runs out. The idea is that you have a short window to post one photo during that day of you in real time. So, in theory, you're being more "real" than you would be in a posed picture for Instagram or something like that.

So when they're all trying to post in the midst of a bank robbery, the robbers obviously have some questions. And their questions aren't why do they have their phones out and why are they not asking for help, but instead about whether or not you can post after the time limit is up.

Teller and Mikey Day are trying to rob the bank at the start, but Teller gets way too into the idea of the BeReal app and what it means and says that he wants the world to know who he really is. Which, given the timing is probably not the best decision since he was standing up and robbing a bank at the time of this revelation. But it is a fun way of explaining what this app is to people who do not know what BeReal consists of.

Which I say as someone who had no idea what BeReal was prior to this Saturday Night Live sketch. It is simply a way to be truthful to your followers and if that means that you're in the middle of robbing a bank and have to post then, so people don't judge you for being outside of the posting window then so be it. It does bring up more questions about BeReal than answers but hey, at least Teller and Day can use the app from jail!