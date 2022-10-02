Miles Teller took to host the Season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live and with it came hilarious sketches from Teller and great musical performances from guest Kendrick Lamar. It also meant that we got quite the funny eleventh-hour sketch that was so weird that it worked to end the night on just the right note. Because who doesn't want to watch a show where two older women flirt with men on their own talk show?

Have you ever wished you could give up your life and move to the Caribbean? That's what happens when Ego Nwodim's Trinity Summers and Heidi Gardner's Desire Wingo move there and are hosting "Caribbean Queens" a show that they host in the bar of the resort they're staying at. They've been there for five months and they are loving their life and hitting on hot men and celebrating their one-night stands.

Teller along with Kenan Thompson play their dates from the night before and in the light of day, they maybe have a different reaction to the ladies who are ready to flirt and dance on them anyway. The sketch did have the feeling of other Saturday Night Live sketches in the past.

Trinity and Desire remind me of Jodi and Betty (played by Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph) who were two ladies from the Bronx with their own talk show. And I love it so much. I hope we get to constantly see "Caribbean Queens" and their escapades in the Caribbean. Did I need both Gardner and Nwodim talking about whether or not their guys were "feeling" their dance moves? I didn't think I did and yet it is now all I can think about.

It falls into that perfect kind of sweet spot of Saturday Night Live sketches. Once we get to the eleventh-hour of the show, we end up with some funny sketches that they clearly didn't think it would work in the earlier hours of the show. And they're almost always just chaos which works the best with the cast. They have fun and give us Teller in an old man wig and Hawaiian shirt.

It would be nice if "Caribbean Queens" comes back whenever they have a fun guest willing to dance up on Nwodim and Gardner but also if this became a running bit any time they got Teller to come back and host? That'd be the good stuff.