Saturday Night Live is back and that's really how you know that fall is here. The hit comedy show returned for its 48th season and with it came a great episode for host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. One of the first sketches of the night poked fun at men with game show host, Halen Hardy (Teller). The idea is simple: Celebrity men get a DM from a woman on Instagram and they have to reply in a normal way. Which seems impossible given the group of celebrities they've collected to do so.

Mikey Day plays Adam Levine who famously had his DMs go viral on Twitter where he was...well, not normal at all. Then there was James Austin Johnson as Armie Hammer, whose peculiar DMs also went viral and who, in the sketch, cannot send a normal DM as well. The sketch also included Neil deGrasse Tyson (Kenan Thompson), who only needed to send a "thank you" to win, and even then, he cannot.

The only player good at this game is Bowen Yang who is playing himself, and when Halen Hardy asks why that is, Yang responds that it is because he's gay and can respond to women normally. That is unless the DM comes from Dua Lipa and then all bets are off.

The game show setups on Saturday Night Live are some of the best because it allows the cast and host to show off their impressions, and also they're just plain funny. Getting all the men who have become infamous for their DMs and making them answer on a game show would genuinely be great television but also, the smart premise and Halen Hardy's visible frustration when he gives these men the answer they need to win, and they still don't listen to him sells the sketch. Watching them just push aside what Halen Hardy is telling them to do is hilarious because it shows just how much they're willing to do to respond horribly to a DM over winning millions of dollars. For instance, it goes without saying that asking to see the ladies' most liked vacation pictures first before typing up a response is a sure sign the response will not go well.

The positively received sketch was one of the many highlights of Tellers' performance as host. Check out the 'Send Something Normal' sketch below: