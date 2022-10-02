Miles Teller proved himself to be a comedy powerhouse as he kicked off the 48th season of Saturday Night Live as their first host. In an episode filled with wonderfully funny sketches from Teller, one thing happened that not no one saw coming: Teller dressed up as a Charmin toilet paper bear dancing to Lizzo's "About Damn Time".

For context, the Charmin bears have been selling us all toilet paper for years but what if one of them didn't want to be a toilet paper pusher? What if their dreams extended past their love for all things paper? When Toby (Teller) reveals to his family that he doesn't want to go to Toilet Paper College (TPC) but wants to be a dancer, it goes over...well, not so great. For fans of Teller, the sketch felt like a small shout-out to his role in the Footloose remake. Given how much those little toilet paper-loving bears dance, it's interesting that they are not happy about Toby wanting to dance.

All through the sketch, Toby explains to his family that he doesn't want to get his BFA (Bachelor of Flushing Arts) but his father Keith (Kenan Thompson) has worked for forty years in the toilet paper mine to provide for his family and doesn't want this son to give up his future by not going to TPC. But for Toby, his love is for dance, and he has to show his family that he is a talented dancer who will make money and bring joy to his own life with his dancing.

Midway through the sketch, William (Bowen Yang) comes in to help Toby convince his family about his dance dreams. Toby tells his family that they met at dance class and Keith agrees that Toby can skip out on TPC once he proves he's a talented dancer. Toby does exactly that by performing the "About Damn Time" dance that has taken over TikTok and, honestly, if the actual Charmin bears started doing that dance, it would be interesting to see. SNL's 'Charmin Bears' sketch is about accepting that sometimes your bear son doesn't want to go to college to study the art of toilet paper and that's okay.

While, this is one premise no one could have seen coming, Thompson and Teller's dynamic as father and son was fun to watch. Check out the Charmin Bears sketch below: