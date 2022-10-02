Sometimes, you just need to take time for yourself and re-evaluate who you are and that's what happened to Grimace in a new Saturday Night Live sketch. Host Miles Teller kicked off the Season 48 premiere with musical guest Kendrick Lamar and with it brought us a new look at Grimace. The famed purple blob from McDonald's who loved eating burgers went through some life changes. He lost 300 pounds, got ripped, cheated on his wife Susan, got divorced, and realized he was bisexual and that's what is important to him right now.

Grimace tells Ronald McDonald (Mikey Day), the Hamburgular (Bowen Yang), and the rest of the McDonald's family that he's been doing a lot of work on himself which is why he doesn't really eat McDonald's anymore and has been trying to be a better Grimace. Interestingly, this sketch points to the fact McDonald's does not use its crew of mascots in advertisements the same way it did years ago.

In the sketch, Grimace questions whether or not he's happy (he thinks he is) and has everyone around him thinking about their own happiness as they joined together once again to make a commercial for McDonald's like the good ol' days.

Image via NBC

Sketches like these are fun because it handles nostalgia quite well and reminds viewers of childhood staples like Ronald McDonald and all his friends while also bringing a fun new bit to the world we know so well. The idea of bisexual Grimace coming to terms with his own sexuality and finding a new sense of self and sharing that with the rest of his McDonald's family, though played for comedy here, is one that will resonate with many viewers in one way or another.

Ronald McDonald might not be bisexual too (he's bi-uying a Peloton to get ripped like Grimace though), but it is a sketch that brings back the nostalgia for the way McDonald's used to promote its products by being funny and cute. Grimace might not be as cuddly as we remember but as long as he's happy and trying to find his truth, that's all we can ask for Grimace...and maybe Mayor Cheese should try and figure out how to not be a Cheeseburger Head anymore, there's a lot to unpack there.

Check out the 'Grimace' sketch on Saturday Night Live below: