Miles Teller took on hosting duties on Saturday Night Live for its Season 48 premiere with musical guest Kendrick Lamar, and it brought us some wonderfully fun sketches from Teller and company. After the summer break, the series came back with all the force we know and love from Saturday Night Live, and it also brought us sketches that included Teller and Mikey Day being bad at flirting. Which seems impossible and yet, was oddly believable.

The sketch has Teller and Day as two day traders who visit a rooftop bar to unwind after a day at the office. Teller talks about how he killed it at work and is ready to drink and meet someone at the bar. The problem is that when two women (Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman) stand between them to order drinks, neither know how to just simply talk to them. The sketch is so incredibly awkward in a way that is shocking given Teller's fame and charisma, and what particularly drives the sketch's hilarity is knowing there are definitely men like these two characters out there. The two wearing vests and button-up shirts while standing at the bar also doesn't help the situation much.

The 'Rooftop Bar' sketch is another of the night which poked fun at men and how they interact with women. Teller's 'Send Something Normal' sketch similarly tackled how men talk to women, but this time over social media. Both sketches were hilarious to watch unfold.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Miles Teller Lives out Childhood Dream in 'SNL' Monologue

The sketch hits notes that viewers will definitely be familiar with as we've all seen those guys at bars; wearing vests, standing together, talking loudly, and then having absolutely no game when it comes to women who are around them. Day also goes on to try and flatter the women by spending money he clearly does not have, and it starts by saying they'll drink the top-shelf liquor. But when it has a $90 upcharge (which does feel like a lot) he backtracks.

Nwodim and Fineman offer to pay for their own drinks (so they can leave) and then Day's card is declined. It all comes across as a sad look into the lives of these two day traders who have no idea how to be people out in the world and not be as awkward as humanly possible. That being said, someone should probably tell them not to wear their work vests out after work if they want to be successful at meeting women. Check out the sketch below: