Miles Teller has had quite the year. With the success of Top Gun: Maverick, it’s no surprise that Saturday Night Live brought him on the show to host its Season 48 premiere episode! And what an episode it was. Teller, who rose to fame in movies like Whiplash and the Divergent franchise is someone that fans love to watch because he’s constantly evolving and it shouldn’t be shocking to anyone that he shined in the premiere of Saturday Night Live.

His monologue talked a lot about Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun that brought back Tom Cruise as Maverick, a fighter pilot with a need for speed. Teller played Rooster, Goose’s (Anthony Edwards) son and the film was truly a triumph. Something that Teller said in his monologue because he did say that it is not every day that you make a movie that pleases both the military community as well as the gay community (because yes, Top Gun: Maverick does also include a homoerotic scene on the beach. This time, it’s football instead of volleyball).

What was so wonderful about his monologue though is that it was made clear that Teller loves Saturday Night Live. So much so that he brought video proof that he has been a fan of the comedy series for his entire life.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Miles Teller to Star in Scott Derrickson's Action Romance 'The Gorge'

The video clip showed Teller and his sisters performing their own version of an iconic Saturday Night Live sketch in their living room. Remember the Spartan cheerleaders that were made up of Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri? Well that’s what Teller did in his home, playing Oteri’s part.

It was so cute and had them all acting out being on the show but it also set a tone for the entire night. We all knew how much this meant to Teller and how he had waited his whole life for it. It is something that makes an episode of Saturday Night Live go from just okay to one of the best. When we know how much this means to the host? It makes is that much better.

The episode as a whole was Teller having a lot of fun in sketches and just enjoying himself, and it was fun to watch. There may not have been some standout sketches we'll talk about for the next few weeks, but it was genuinely a pretty good episode and I hope they bring back Teller to host again.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ws3KBzuW9TY