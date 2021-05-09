Last night on Saturday Night Live's controversial episode starring Elon Musk, they kicked things off right with a wholesome, emotional tribute to many of the cast members' moms in honor of Mother's Day.

The 7 minute cold open starts with Miley Cyrus, the musical guest, standing in front of a microphone on the main stage with a giant bouquet of flowers behind her. "Tomorrow is Mother's Day, and this is for all the moms out there" she announces as the piano warms up. A beat later, she begins crooning a beautiful rendition of Dolly Parton's "Light of a Clear Blue Morning". Parton also happens to be Cyrus' godmother. The song is an apt choice, seeing as how for many of the cast members, this weekend was the first time they'd seen their mothers since Covid quarantine restrictions were put in place in the US.

Between verses of the song, cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennet, Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Cecily Strong, and Lauren Holt all appear on stage with their actual mothers to say a few kind words and share some chuckle-worthy jokes. McKinnon and her mom do their best Mary Cathrine Gallagher impression, a callback to previous seasons starring Molly Shannon. Thompson and his mom perform a silly reaction shot for the cameras. Fineman and her mother have to rush off stage before the end of their bit in order to stop her father from getting Musk's financial advice. Each scene with the actors and their moms is touching and heartwarming in its own way.

Perhaps the best ones, though, are the bits with Strong and Gardner. In Gardner's scene with her mother, she seems distressed that the writers didn't write her a joke. Later, near the end of the cold open, Strong is so clearly overcome with emotion that can't even finish her scripted joke because she's so happy to see her mom again. Gardner then interjects and drags her mom back on stage, asking "if you're not gonna say it, then can I have it?"

You can watch new episodes of Saturday Night Live every - you guessed it - Saturday night at 11:30 PM ET. You can also catch full episodes streaming on Peacock, Hulu, and video clips on the SNL YouTube channel. Check out the Mother's Day cold open sketch below.

