Saturday Night Live brought in the heavy hitters this week. With hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short, we got plenty to love about this episode. Including a sketch where Short plays a talk-show host in a 90s style relationship advice show that probably should never have been watched. The episode did feature some sketches that swapped the hosts or heavily featured one but not the other and this is one of those cases. Martin took a break for it so that Short could get made fun of by the women of Saturday Night Live.

The sketch brings us into Minky's show, a question and answer format where Minky asks the women of his audience to share their relationship questions and get Minky's advice. And his answers are...well, a 90s kind of answer. Meaning that it is always somehow the woman's fault that the man probably isn't that great and that they should have done something else to make their dates better. The sketch included Heidi Gardner as his DJ who has a glass of champagne that is barely hanging in there.

But what is so funny about this is when it flips on its head and the women start looking at Minky through a more critical lens because they start to learn that this "expert" on dating might not really know what is going on. Especially when his former date (played by Cecily Strong) comes on to the show to talk to him.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Steve Martin and Martin Short Plan Another Wedding in 'Father of the Bride' Sketch

Minky tells a woman (Sarah Sherman) that she was wrong for not putting out on a date and another (Ego Nwodim) that she was wrong for just not calling a bad date back. He keeps putting blame for all the bad dates and situations on the women in his audience and disguises it behind this "expert" persona and a bad blazer. But when a woman from his own past comes to the show, he instantly wants to cut her microphone and keep it hidden.

One of the best parts about this sketch is a bit that Short starts that is his "calculator" where he makes the noises of it and then does it again with his "bull crap" calculator to figure out whether or not what Strong is saying is true. But she steals his bit and gets a fax and does the noises of a fax machine and honestly that alone is worth the watch.