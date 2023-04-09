Saturday Night Live has a spring in its step! Last week, Emmy winner Quinta Brunson put aside her teaching duties over at Abbott Elementary and took the Studio 8H stage for the first time. The star played a number of fun and strange characters, including a drug dealer, a woman with road rage, and an extremely problematic boss.

It’s always so lovely when an SNL veteran returns as host. And it’s always an absolute pleasure when it’s someone as beloved and revered as Molly Shannon. Last night, Shannon returned to the legendary halls to host for the second time (her first time hosting was in 2007) and brought her endless buoyant energy along with her. The smiley performer, who genuinely exudes joy at every turn, got her start at SNL in 1995, where she was a cast member until 2001. During Shannon’s glorious era, she had a number of outrageous moments playing characters that are as absurd as they are hilarious. She hosted a dog show with castmate and frequent scene partner Will Ferrell, made sure everyone knew she was fifty (fifty) years old as Sally O’Malley, hosted a disorganized talk show as Courtney Love, and, of course, was superstar and super awkward Catholic schooler Mary Katherine Gallagher.

The Ohio native’s recent book, Hello, Molly! A Memoir, takes the reader on a very emotional and vulnerable journey through her life, starting with an unimaginable tragedy that took place when she was four years old. Her father, Jim, drove her family home from a party while inebriated, resulting in a crash that caused the deaths of Shannon’s younger sister, cousin, and mother. Shannon’s since forgiven her father for his poor decisions, making her acknowledgment and love for him in her monologue all the more meaningful. Shannon emphasizes the importance of positivity in her musical monologue, referencing her father’s constant support of her show business dreams. Also in the monologue? A very hungry Martin Short.

Molly Shannon’s post-SNL career continues to thrive. The jubilant performer has impressed audiences with her range, starring in projects filled with nuance and sincerity such as Other People, Me Earl and the Dying Girl, Private Life, and Wild Nights with Emily in addition to her more comedy-heavy roles in The Little Hours, The White Lotus, and I Love That For You. She currently stars in Zach Braff’s poignant drama A Good Person alongside Florence Pugh and in the HBO Max comedy The Other Two, which returns with Season 3 next month.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the April 8 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Molly Shannon!

RELATED: 'SNL': Ana de Armas & Molly Shannon Among April Hosts

6 Honorable Mention: Pregnant Co-Worker

The miracle of life is just that: a miracle. Susie (Shannon) knows that all too well, as she is 8 months into her rewarding pregnancy. She’s glowing, she’s elated, and she is grateful that her lovely co-workers took the time to throw her a baby shower in the office. But she might actually not be pregnant. Could it really be just gas? Shannon absolutely knows how to commit to a bit, and that’s one of the many reasons why we love her.

5 Please Don’t Destroy: Molly Shannon 2K23

If athletes have their own video games, then why doesn’t comedian extraordinaire Molly Shannon? Okay, actually she does? That’s what Shannon learned when she knocked on the office door of the Please Don’t Destroy boys (Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins). They weren’t brainstorming or writing sketch ideas; they were playing Molly Shannon 2K23, the ultimate Molly Shannon experience. Why would you waste your time playing virtual sports when you could become Molly, and earn turnips by being a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, skateboarding, and giving her daughter Stella “the talk”?

4 Netflix Live Promo: Jeannie Darcy

Wow. A live stand-up special? Don’t get her started. Don’t even get her started. Shannon reprises her somewhat obscure character Jeannie Darcy, a stand-up comedian who is quite awful at delivering jokes, for this clever spoof on Chris Rock’s recent Netflix special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the first ever live comedy special for the streamer. Well, Jeannie is back and couldn’t be less enthusiastic about her live special. And, even though it’s been a few years, she still doesn’t seem to have this joke-telling thing down… like at all. Are you with me, lady friends?

Weekend Update went all in on the perpetual political madness that is plaguing the country. Thankfully, the says-it-like-it-is Disney villain Jafar from Aladdin was around and had a lot of opinions on Florida’s Ron DeSantis' “don’t say gay” policy and, well, everything he stands for. “As far as villains go, the boy is an amateur,” Jafar scoffs. “He has no riz, no spark, no drip. The look is giving… ‘baby mayor.’” In between evil laughs, Jafar bellows, “If the boy thinks that he can somehow prevent Disney World from being gay, that carpet has flown!” Everything is better when Yang is in an over-the-top costume.

2 Sally O’Malley and the Jonas Brothers

Guess how old she is. Oh, too late, she just told you. Quite a few times, actually. Shannon dove into her arsenal of fabulous characters and donned her famous red stretch pants to play Sally O’Malley, the fifty-year-old who is proud of herself and what she can do at her age, like kick, stretch, and kick! Her big personality (and hair) proved to be the perfect fit for the Jonas Brothers, who hired her as their new choreographer. And to make things even better, Nick, Joe, and Kevin decided to wear their red stretch pants, too. She’s fifty!

1 Cold Open: Trump Easter

Well, it’s Easter, or as Donald Trump (Brian Austin Johnson) calls it, “Jesus’ birthday.” A sketch about The Last Supper is hilariously interrupted by recently-charged ex-president Trump, who is not going down without comparing himself to Jesus. “You know, many people are saying we’re very similar. We’re both very tall, very popular, and both, frankly, white Americans.” It took Jesus three days to rise from the dead? Trump is certain he could beat that record. He even considers Ron DeSantis to be his Judas. Johnson’s eerily-good impression aside, what makes this sketch hilarious is how long the cast playing Jesus and his apostles has to hold their positions in the background, something Trump even acknowledges.

Next week, Blonde star Ana de Armas makes her hosting debut alongside musical guest Karol G.