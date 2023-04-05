Get ready to kick, stretch, and kick with excitement this weekend, as Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon is returning to the sketch comedy show as host. The upcoming airing will mark Shannon's second time as host for SNL. She will be accompanied by musical guests the Jonas Brothers, who return for the third time. Ahead of this Saturday's episode, a new promo was released featuring Shannon just as thrilled to head back to Studio 8H as we are to see her.

The latest promo begins as Shannon walks through the halls with "Call Me Superstar" by Photronique as the backing track. As she makes her way to the main stage, a brief montage of some of Shannon's most iconic SNL performances plays on another screen -- and you could say that we love it (times three). Beaming from anticipation, Shannon heads out following her introduction, but unfortunately, she walks out to an almost completely empty studio. She asks a crew member about the lack of people, and she realizes it's only Wednesday -- which is actually rather fitting as the first promos typically tend to drop on Wednesdays. However, nothing can quell her excitement as she returns to wait just behind the stage door until the weekend.

Shannon first graced the SNL stage back in 1995 when she began her run as a cast member for the show. She ultimately remained on the series for seven seasons total, departing in 2001. She returned to make her hosting debut in May 2007. Throughout her run on the series, Shannon became known for a number of iconic characters, including the 50-year-old Sally O'Malley, "joyologist" Helen Madden, and Catholic school girl Mary Katherine Gallagher — who later received her own movie entitled Superstar — to name a few.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: Molly Shannon’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Ana de Armas Rounds Out the April Shows

Next week, April 15, Ana de Armas will mark the last of the April episodes as she makes her hosting debut for the series. She will be accompanied by musical guest Karol G. Armas' appearance comes on the heels of her latest project, Blonde. She will next be seen in Apple TV+'s Ghosted alongside Chris Evans. The series is set to premiere in just a couple of weeks on April 21. Following Armas, SNL will then head on another brief hiatus and return in May. At this time, no additional hosts have been announced.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, live-streaming simultaneously on Peacock. Earlier episodes are available to watch on the streamer. Check out the new promo below: