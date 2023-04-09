Molly Shannon returned to Saturday Night Live last night kicking and stretching last night, and she brought the Jonas Brothers with her. The iconic SNL alum revived one of her most iconic characters, the dancing Sally O'Malley, during her turn as host for the long-running sketch comedy show last night.

Shannon was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1995 through 2001. Her run on the NBC series featured many standout characters and sketches. She is perhaps best known for her character Mary Katherine Gallagher, the overeager and delusional Catholic schoolgirl who dreams of stardom. Her character was the basis of the 1999 cult favorite movie Superstar. However, her work on Saturday Night Live includes many iconic characters, including the kicky Sally O'Malley, a 50-something dance instructor who wears high-rise red pants and saucy puff sleeves. And it was O'Malley that Shannon resurrected last night as host.

Molly Shannon is "Burnin' Up" With the Jonas Brothers!

The sketch starts with a look into dance rehearsals for the Jonas Brothers, with their two choreographers, played by Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman, being approached with a slight change of plans. Apparently, the group has requested a new addition to the choreography team, Sally O'Malley. The reason behind this change is that the Jonas Brothers want to move past their teeny-bopper image. Then, O'Malley makes her grand, limping, entry into the room, met with a roar of applause from the show's audience. O'Malley shows off some of her signature moves, which include both kicking and stretching.

Soon after, the Jonas brothers themselves join the fun, each of the three dressed in exact copies of O'Malley's signature outfit. The brothers do O'Malley's suggested moves (you guessed it, kicking and stretching), and it seems to change their two original choreographers' minds. Yang's character says, "Sorry I ever doubted you, Sally. I see it now." However, the harmonious situation soon ends when Nick Jonas suggests adding a jump to the dance routine. O'Malley tells Nick, who she calls Neil, that he is fired, and the other two brothers (Joe and Kevin) offer her his place in the band. And, despite her saying that she is too old, it is soon announced that O'Malley (who is 50), is the newest and oldest Jonas Brother.

The sketch recalled one of Shannon's signature characters in a show that balanced both her legacy as a cast member while also highlighting the current cast's distinct voice. Shannon hosted this week's show to promote her upcoming film A Good Person. The film was written and directed by Zach Braff and also stars Florence Pugh. You can Shannon's latest go as Sally O'Malley below.