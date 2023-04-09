SNL alum, Molly Shannon, returned to the show as host for the second time, with the Jonas Brothers as musical guests. Starting with her opening monologue where she shared important life lessons, Shannon delivered an amazing performance through the night, reminding audiences why she was a stand-out performer on the show.

One of the strongest sketches of the night came when Shannon played a valet trainee alongside Kenan Thompson, and James Austin Johnson. The sketch opens with Andrew Dismukes’ Vincent, a valet expert giving his trio of trainees three simple rules or “cornerstones” to be great at their jobs – “lil' joke, lil' bow, and lil' jog.” It sounds simple enough, but Vincent would soon be taken aback at just how much the trainees will get wrong. Dismukes impresses the trainees with his flawless demonstration of incorporating the joke, bow, and jog in his service, but when Johnson’s Steven attempts a demonstration, he mocks a guest for driving a Porsche, asking “compensating for something?” Then runs away at top speed. Surprisingly, this is not the worst attempt from the trainees.

Shannon’s Jenny is earnest but doesn’t know where to stop with her “lil' joke.” She not only “jokes” about stealing the car, being in love with the guest, but she also reveals way too much about her personal life. Her second attempt, does not go any better either. Needless to say, when Thompson’s Stanley steps up to the plate, he also has a hard time in his attempt as a valet officer. Dismukes’ Vincent should, however, not be surprised the trainees are having a difficult time, he did say being a valet was one of the hardest jobs in the world, second only to brain surgeons.However, the peak of the sketch comes during Thompson’s second attempt, where, after claiming to finally have it, runs up to a guest played by Devon Walker, unexpectedly calls him a b—ch causing Walker to almost break. The moment is capped off with Thompson’s serene “lil' jog” back to the group.

Molly Shannon Was an Excellent Host

With her SNL background and comedy career, Shannon was an excellent host delivering pitch perfect sketches, including one with Please Don’t Destroy that sees the actress playing a video game version of herself. Following Shannon, Ana de Armas is set to take over the reins, hosting next week’s episode with musical guest, Karol G. This will be de Armas’ first time as host.

Check out Shannon, Thompson, Johnson and Dismukes in SNL’s Valets sketch below: