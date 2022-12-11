Saturday Night Live started off with quite the monologue! Hosts Martin Short and Steve Martin were joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile to bring us a pretty great episode of the series and the monologue really set the tone for how the episode was going to go. Including some surprise guests and a sad reminder that we're not always going to have Martin and Short to bring us the laughs.

The two actors have been working for decades and when the two started to talk a lot about their careers and even their time on Saturday Night Live together. Martin hosted a great many times versus Short's total of three after last night, and it is something that many have made fun of throughout the years. But they really did seem to make it clear that they are legends, and while we love them there will be a time when we don't get to have them making us laugh.

Don't worry though, we got to see what would happen when they die and the other one, who will still be around, was there to do their eulogy. Even if said eulogy reads more like a roast than a loving farewell.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Steve Martin and Martin Short Plan Another Wedding in 'Father of the Bride' Sketch

The eulogies were about what you think they would be with both Martin and Short leading the charge. They were funny, sweet, and poking fun at the fictional death of their best friend, and each got their turn to do it. Short's ended when he said something about finding someone else to work with in the way that he does with Martin when The Only Murders in the Building co-worker Selena Gomez appeared to ask if she was good enough.

The three kicked off the typical "we have a great show for you tonight" together, and we got to ring the whole episode in with one of our favorite casts, and it was nice to see Gomez show up for them both in this way and that they all seem to genuinely love working together.

I don't want to think of the day when Martin and Short aren't working or aren't here to make us laugh but honestly it is funny to know that the two of them are willing to poke fun at their own expense, even if it briefly makes us sad.