Bad Bunny did double duty on this week's Saturday Night Live and brought a fun and exciting energy to Studio 8H! The musician was excited to take the stage as host for the first time and proud to be hosting the show! His monologue did a great job to set the tone with him starting by saying "My name is Benito" to the audience screaming. He went on to make sure to tell everyone that even though they were worried about whether he could host the show in English, he could do whatever he wanted. Which does include ordering McDonald's. But in true Bad Bunny style, he didn't let that stop him from speaking in a sexier language.

Shortly into his monologue, he realized that he wanted everyone to understand what he was saying so he brought out someone to help translate for him and asked his friend "Pedro" to help him. That was, of course, Pedro Pascal who had hosted the season prior. Pascal and Bad Bunny together talked about hosting, what Bad Bunny was excited about with the show, and was grateful to be hosting and to be the musical guest at the same time for the show at the same time.

While it was a nice back and forth with Pascal and Bad Bunny, it was all about getting to see Benito Martínez Ocasio getting to share his excitement on the main stage of Studio 8H with everyone. Pascal shared in that excitement with him until we heard the typical send off before the show kicked off and we were ready to see what Bad Bunny had in store for us doing double duty for the first time, which isn't an easy feat.

The Skill of Serving as Host and Musical Guest

Image via NBC

It isn't easy to do both. Mainly because it's hard enough to host Saturday Night Live and most of the time, the host gets a break when the musical guest is on but that doesn't work that way when you're also a musical guest. To see Bad Bunny start the show off as strong as he did with the monologue and right into a strong opening sketch with an 8 Mile parody, it really showed how funny and skilled Bad Bunny is as a performer and a musician to fans.