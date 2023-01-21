In 1992, the Saturday Night Live spinoff film Wayne's World cracked $183 million worldwide, including a mighty $121.6 million from North American theaters. Though not the first time characters from SNL had been translated into a motion picture, this was by far the most lucrative attempt at this kind of movie. With public-access-TV heroes Wayne and Garth finding such success in theaters, it was clear that, with the right talent and story, audiences would be willing to shell out cash to watch characters they could see on TV for free. A little over two decades after Wayne’s World debuted, the idea of Saturday Night Live characters headlining theatrical movies sounds like a concept from another universe. There haven’t even been attempts at this kind of feature since MacGruber in 2010. So What happened here? Saturday Night Live has continued chugging along on television, so why did movies based on notable characters from this program come grinding to a halt?

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Films Ranked, From ‘The Blues Brothers’ to ‘MacGruber’

Live From New York, It's Box-Office Failure!

The simplest answer as to why these types of movies went the way of the dodo is money. The box-office results for Saturday Night Live movies never came close to reaching the heights of Wayne’s World, with even Wayne’s World 2 making over $130 million less than its predecessor globally. Throughout the 1990s, there were constant attempts to make the Wayne's World lightning strike twice with movies like Coneheads and A Night at the Roxbury, but none of them took. Audiences just weren’t as interested in seeing what big-screen exploits looked like for these specific Saturday Night Live characters.

Image via Peacock

The kiss of death for this subgenre came with MacGruber in 2010, starting with how it was arriving 10 years after the last Saturday Night Live movie (The Ladies Man). This type of adaptation had already been dead for years, and MacGruber was going to need to be the next The Hangover at the box office to revive it. That didn’t come close to happening, with MacGruber instead cratering financially and being one of the worst-performing wide release titles of 2010. This pastiche of MacGyver was popular on the small screen (and the film did find a strong cult following leading to a Peacock revival miniseries in 2021), but at the time general audiences had grown accustomed to Judd Apatow-style laughs when it came to theatrical comedies. The over-the-top skewering of 1980s action movie norms in MacGruber was out of step with cultural tastes, ditto gags about unorthodox places to place celery stalks. This ensured a box-office demise that sealed the doom of Saturday Night Live movies.

When there’s no money to be made in a certain genre, Hollywood will tend to avoid making movies in that domain -- it’s just that simple. Plus, many SNL performers are much more comfortable graduating to the world of film by playing brand-new characters rather than just rehashing figures they played on NBC. Will Ferrell didn’t take off as a movie star with A Night at the Roxbury, but he did finally establish himself as a bona fide leading man with original characters in comedies like Old School and Elf. Similarly, it’s doubtful Adam Sandler could’ve established his gargantuan reputation as a comedic actor if he’d tethered himself to projects like an Opera Man movie.

'Saturday Night Live' Itself Has Prevented Further Movies Based on Sketch Characters

However, it isn’t just larger trends in the world of movie-going tastes and career trajectories of SNL veterans that explain why movies based on Saturday Night Live sketch characters have vanished. This late-night program itself is also partially to blame since, in the last few decades, SNL has moved further and further away from leaning so hard on recurring characters. The program hasn’t eschewed these kinds of figures entirely, as seen by Weekend Update's continual reliance on a bevy of familiar larger-than-life faces.

But beyond the Weekend Update desk, Saturday Night Live doesn’t have as many modern-day equivalents to Wayne and Garth, Mr. Robinson, or the Coneheads. The ones that do exist can be amusing, but many of them just aren’t that beloved. Would The Guy Who Just Bought a Boat (Alex Moffat) really be enough to sustain a whole movie? What about Uncle Meme? Only Angel, Every Boxer's Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever (Heidi Gardner), could maybe headline her own feature, and that’s just because she’s playing on an archetype rooted in a film anyway (not to mention the incredible talents of Gardner). Otherwise, Saturday Night Live’s few forays into recurring characters haven’t developed either the laughs or the large followings necessary to inspire feature film adaptations.

Image via Paramount

Even beyond that shortcoming, though, most of these figures wouldn’t really benefit from the advantages of a feature film thanks to how Saturday Night Live has evolved over the years. With pre-taped sketches becoming more and more elaborate, recurring fixtures like Chad don’t have to wait for the big screen to break out of a single environment. Now, pre-taped sketches can take recognizable recurring characters to a variety of locales or even different aesthetics, such as Vanessa Bayer’s unnamed Tostino’s lady getting to explore her own Celine Sciamma movie in her kitchen.

Just as streaming dramas have narrowed the gap between what one could expect from movies and TV, so too have pre-taped sketches afforded greater creative opportunities for the scant few recurring characters in modern Saturday Night Live. With such opportunities, a movie becomes less urgent creatively, which doesn’t even give these actors and writers the incentive to push against the negative critical and financial reputation of these features.

Don’t Expect 'SNL' Movies to Come Back Anytime Soon

The original Wayne’s World film was a massive hit at the box office, and both of the Wayne’s World movies are still widely quoted and beloved today. However, the enduring popularity of those titles isn’t enough to suddenly inspire a wave of new motion pictures based on Saturday Night Live characters. These films reflected a different era in comedy cinema, not to mention a radically distinctive sense of priorities for what kind of comedy SNL emphasized. Plus, major movie studios are incredibly shy about making any comedies in the first place. It's doubtful, with the scarce forays into this genre, that some studio is suddenly going to turn The Science Room into a big-screen comedy. While seeing two rock-heads say “no way!” remains as funny as ever, the days of big-budget studio comedies based on Saturday Night Live characters appear to be firmly in the past.