Since musician Jack White recently received an exclusive Five-Timers Club jacket when he last performed on Saturday Night Live, some fans might be wondering if there are other musicians who could potentially receive one of these hard-to-get jackets if they appear on the show anytime soon. As a matter of fact, there are many musicians who are close to receiving the honor, having appeared on the famous late-night sketch-comedy show four times so far.

World-famous artists like Aerosmith and Harry Styles are among those musical guests who have so far performed on Saturday Night Live four times. If the show features any of those artists, they could find themselves inducted into the very prestigious Five-Timers Club alongside the likes of celebrities like Steve Martin, Melissa McCarthy, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It remains to be seen whether any other musicians will get to join the club or not.

10 Aerosmith

Image via NBC

A legendary band with so many hit songs and albums it can be hard to keep track, Saturday Night Live lovers may be surprised to find out that Aerosmith has only performed on the show four times so far. With fifteen albums, 4 Grammys and decades of fame, this band should have long been inducted into the Five-Timers club. Their songs have even appeared on iconic movie soundtracks.

Aerosmith has appeared on SNL on February 17, 1990; October 9, 1993; March 22, 1997, and March 17, 2001. It has been over two decades since the band graced the show, and they recently completed their Vegas residency in 2022 after facing many setbacks due to health issues and one member entering rehab. However, fans can still hope for just one more final appearance on the show if the band continues to say farewell to their fans with more show-stopping final performances.

9 Gwen Stefani

Image via NBC

Former coach on The Voice, Gwen Stefani is a rare case for the late-night sketch-comedy show. Though she has appeared five times as a musical guest in some capacity, twice was with her band No Doubt (on December 7, 1996 and December 15, 2001) and then three times were as a solo artist, on March 19, 2005; December 9, 2006 and April 2, 2016.

It is a bit confusing to wonder how many more times she would need to appear to receive a jacket, but there is certainly No Doubt that the artist is perhaps a bit closer to receiving a coveted Five-Timers jacket than many! After Jack White earned a jacket, anything could happen for returning musical guests. Additionally, the star has recently been releasing new music and is thus perfectly placed for a new appearance on the sketch-comedy show.

8 Billy Joel

Image via NBC

The legendary “Piano Man” Billy Joel is another famous artist close to potentially entering the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club. With a career spanning decades, 6 Grammy Awards and a Tony Award, it would surprise no one to see Billy Joel earn more praise and become an exclusive Five-Timer on the show he’s appeared on many times. Piano Man fans will also be thrilled to learn that there is a Billy Joel Biopic currently in the works.

The musician has performed on the late-night series on February 18, 1978; November 14, 1981; October 21, 1989 and October 23, 1993. As it has been twenty years since he last performed on SNL, it would be more than wonderful to see the Piano Man return to their live stage, especially in the year 2023. It would be opportune timing as well, as the legend is scheduled to tour with Stevie Nicks this year.

7 The Strokes

Image via NBC

The Strokes are a world-famous band that won their first Grammy in 2021 for their 2020 album, The New Abnormal. In 2022, they were actively touring and towards the end of the year one of their members actually shared that they were also in the process of working on and recording a new album as of late 2022. Viewers looking to learn more about this band can also watch the documentary that features them, Meet Me in the Bathroom with Showtime.

This band has appeared on Saturday Night Live a total of four times so far, on January 19, 2002; January 21, 2006; March 5, 2011 and most recently on October 31, 2020. If the new album they’ve been recording gets released this year, The Strokes might have a chance of performing on the late-night show once again and joining the famous Five-Timers club.

6 Bruce Springsteen

Image via NBC

Bruce Springsteen is a globally famous musician whose career spans back to the mid 1960s and who has earned 20 Grammy awards, 2 Golden Globes, 1 Tony and 1 Oscar. He recently released his twenty-first album in 2022, titled Only the Strong Survive. Fans of this musician will also be happy to know that the recent Bruce Springsteen Interview with Howard Stern is available to stream on HBO.

He has performed on Saturday Night Live (often with his E Street Band) on May 9, 1992; October 5, 2002; December 19, 2015 and recently on December 12, 2020. With the release of his latest album last year, the timing may be right for the highly-awarded musician to earn membership into the Five-Timers Club.

5 Bonnie Raitt

Image via CBS

With thirteen Grammy Awards and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since the year 2000, Bonnie Raitt is a famous musician who has been around for decades. She is no stranger to fame and awards, and she has the potential to join the Five-Timers Club with just one more performance on Saturday Night Live.

Thus far, she has performed on the late-night sketch-comedy show on January 28, 1978; January 20, 1990; October 26, 1991, and on October 1, 1994. Having recently won another Grammy for Song of the Year for the title song off her 2022 album Just Like That…, the musician is perfectly poised to take the Studio 8H stage again in 2023.

4 Harry Styles

Image via NBC

Coming off the success of his third album Harry’s House which earned him the Album of the Year Grammy Award, and having recently starred in the film Don’t Worry Darling in 2022, it would be epic for Harry Styles to perform once more on Saturday Night Live. On top of everything, this would earn him membership into the prestigious Five-Timers Club at his young age of 29.

As the musician turned actor started out in the world-famous boy band One Direction and has since made a solid name for himself as a solo performer, there seems to be no reason why he wouldn’t eventually become a Five-Timer. He has appeared on the show with One Direction on April 7, 2012; December 7, 2013 and December 20, 2014 and as a solo musical guest on April 25, 2017. Most recently, he appeared as the host and musical guest on November 26, 2019. Some might argue that Harry is long overdue for a jacket.

3 Jay-Z

Image via NBC

Jay-Z is a titan in the music industry, recently earning an Emmy Award for producing the 2022 Super Bowl LVI halftime show. He also was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 and performed at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside DJ Khaled. In addition to this, he has 24 Grammys, placing his number not too far behind his wife’s record-breaking 32 Grammys.

The global star has performed on Saturday Night Live on December 16, 2000; November 2, 2002; May 8, 2010 and the last time (so far) on September 30, 2017. With one more performance in the sketch-comedy show, Jay-Z could potentially join the Five-Timers and join the ranks of stars such as Candice Bergen, Chevy Chase, Sting and Christopher Walken.

2 Taylor Swift

Image via NBC

Taylor Swift is another rare case for Saturday Night Live. The musician has appeared on the show as a musical guest on January 10, 2009; November 11, 2017; October 5, 2019 and most recently on November 13, 2021. However, she also appeared as both host and musical guest back on November 7, 2009. Recently, the musician turned actress also appeared in the film Amsterdam, which is surrounded by controversy due to the actions of its director/writer.

With that many dates of appearance on the show, Taylor is another celebrity who is long overdue for a Five-Timers jacket. She seems to be a favorite of the show as well, as they have had her back on the show in some capacity for a total of five times. With the release of her 2022 album Midnights, it is only a matter of time before she gets to light up their studio with her humor and talents once again.

1 Beyoncé

Courtesy of ABC.

After recently making history at the 65th Grammys with her record number of wins, Beyoncé officially became the most awarded artist in Grammy history. It would surprise no one to see this talented triple-threat also join the ranks of Saturday Night Live Five-Timers. One might even argue that her membership is long overdue. Fans of Beyoncé can check out her film, Black is King.

The icon performed as a musical guest on SNL on May 5, 2001 and on December 18, 2004 as part of Destiny’s Child and then twice as a solo artist on May 17, 2003 and November 15, 2008. Though it’s been over a decade since she’s graced the show, fans can still hope that the queen herself will make just one more appearance as a musical guest and earn herself yet another highly-coveted accolade, especially since she recently released her latest album, Renaissance.

