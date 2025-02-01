For many musicians, getting booked on Saturday Night Live (SNL) is like a rite of passage, a milestone in their career. Through its 50-year run since 1975, the sketch comedy show has had iconic music performances. It can be a career-making (or even breaking) move. SNL has always welcomed artists of all kinds who are reflective of the time. From hip-hop to soft rock, country to electronic music, punk to R&B, the most eclectic mix of musicians have been featured on the show. Some iconic performances go down in history for being incredible, like The Blues Brothers performing “Soul Man.” Others for the wrong reasons, like the obvious tension among the Red Hot Chili Peppers when they performed in 1992 or Captain Beefheart’s strange performance that was met with zero applause by the end.

Many of these performances are highlighted in the three-hour special Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music, directed by Questlove and Oz Rodriguez. Questlove purportedly blazed through all 980 episodes of the show to date to pull out the most interesting and iconic moments in music that involve not just musicians but also musical sketches and even digital shorts. When it comes to musical guests, however, these performances are the most memorable.

10 Prince

February 21, 1981

Prince only performed on SNL twice, but it was his first performance that’s most memorable. While he had already released several albums by then, he still “wasn’t yet Prince,” as former cast member and now movie star Eddie Murphy recalls in an interview for the special. But it was evident that this musician was going to be one of the biggest in history. His vocals were fantastic and his stage presence like no other. However, this performance was remembered for other reasons.

As he performed “Party Up,” he snuck in a line “fightin’ a war is such a f**kin’ bore, party up.” Some believe he actually sang “friggin’,” including the censors, but the moment is still up for debate. When he was done singing, Prince pushed the mic and stood down to the floor and walked off-stage, which had people both laughing and stunned.

9 Elvis Costello

December 17, 1977

During his first-ever performance on SNL, a young Elvis Costello began playing with his band. But several seconds in, he abruptly turned around and told them to stop. Panic set in at the studio, but then he instructed them to play a different tune and re-commenced the performance. In the special, Costello says he felt the original tune was not energetic enough, and he decided he wanted something else.

While several people declared that Costello would never play on television again and that he was banned from the show, SNL creator Lorne Michaels laughs this accusation off, indicating that SNL has never banned anyone. Costello returned to play several more times, including on the show’s 25th anniversary special. He hilariously reenacted that moment by interrupting a Beastie Boys performance to sing the same song, “Radio, Radio,” this time with The Beastie Boys accompanying him.

8 Fear

October 31, 1981

Fittingly for the Halloween episode, hardcore punk band Fear was booked thanks to urging from SNL cast member John Belushi, who was a big fan. The musical director at the time was concerned about the racy lyrics of the song “Beef Bologna” as well as the desire to have a crowd of fans surrounding them as they played, something that had never been done on SNL before.

Once the performance began, it was frantic and terrifying. There were people running around and across the stage as if it was a mosh pit at a rock concert (it’s technically called slam dancing). Frontman Lee Ving jokes in the special about how “Mr. and Mrs. Tourist” must have been sitting in the live audience wondering what in the world they got themselves into. Despite the outward appearance that this band was made up of troublemakers, the musical director confirms that they were nice people and nothing was actually damaged. But the performance did have to be cut to prevent things from getting out of hand. Nonetheless, it was a memorable moment on the show and a defining one for the band. To this day, Ving holds back tears as he posthumously thanks Belushi for making their career.

7 Rage Against the Machine

April 13, 1996

Rage Against the Machine is a rock band known for going against the grain and breaking rules, expressing their social and political views through music. While rehearsing for their performance, they draped an upside-down American flag over their amplifier, and were told they could not do that. Not only could it upset viewers and advertisers, but the episode’s host was Steve Forbes, who had just come off his run for president. Right before the live performance, as guitarist Tom Morello recalls in the special, they had their roadies put the flag back up. There was a back and forth with production insisting it be removed, sending in union reps to forcibly do so mere seconds before the performance commenced.

Morello recalls that they were told that the show was going over, and their second performance had been cut. Angry, backing vocalist Tim Commerford ripped up the flag, rolled it into a ball, and entered Forbes’ dressing room where he launched the flag at Forbes’ family members (Forbes wasn’t there). He was swarmed by Secret Service agents and the band escorted off the premises. Morello explains that this is why they aren’t seen in the closing segment, but hilariously adds that he still went to the afterparty.

6 Funky Four Plus One

February 14, 1981

Debbie Harry, lead singer of Blondie, was host and was given the opportunity to choose a second musical guest. Knowing Funky Four Plus One from the streets of Brooklyn, she chose them. She thought they had great energy and, as member MC Sha-Rock notes in the special, she may have felt a kinship with them, being an all-boys group with a single female as well.

The performance was historic as they became the first rap group to ever be on national television. “At the time,” says Sha-Rock, "we didn’t know the impact of what we did." Many other hip hop artists, including the best rappers turned actors, credit Funky Four Plus One for paving the way for the long list of rap artists who have appeared on SNL, and other TV shows, since.

5 Nirvana

January 11, 1992

It’s tough to imagine a time when Nirvana wasn’t one of the biggest grunge rock bands in music. In the special, Michaels recalls getting a call from record executive David Geffen, who told him he was working with this relatively unknown band named Nirvana, and they were on the cusp of something big. Their record sales had skyrocketed seemingly overnight, and he felt they were destined for big things. So, Michaels booked them.

Drummer Dave Grohl recalls that he was extremely nervous, and when he gets that way, he typically bangs the drums twice as hard. He did that and about 20 seconds into “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” his stick broke while slamming it on his snare drum. He had a quick break in the tune to grab another one and keep playing, with viewers none the wise. Former cast member Jimmy Fallon fondly says that they must have blown out many speakers that night because of how amazingly they rocked the entire performance.

4 Ashlee Simpson

October 23, 2004

There have been some bad SNL hosts, but this instance goes down as one of the biggest SNL musical guest blunders in history, and made headlines. Ashlee Simpson was having issues with her vocals, reportedly an acid reflux flare-up, so the musical director agreed (a decision he now regrets) for her to lip sync the first song, then actually sing the second to protect her voice. The first lip-synced performance went well, but when the second was about to start, the same track with her recorded vocals started to play. Awkwardly unsure of what to do, Simpson began dancing oddly on stage. Eventually, she just walked off.

This marked the first time in the show’s history that a musical guest walked off-stage and didn’t perform. For his part, Michaels told 60 Minutes a week later that “life goes on” and claims he was not aware that she was going to be lip-syncing either of the songs. Simpson, meanwhile, talked about the incident on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen podcast and said it taught her “how to get back up and go again.”

3 Adele

October 18, 2008

Back in 2008, Adele was an up-and-coming singer in the U.K. But she was not known in the U.S. She got booked on SNL and, not surprisingly, blew the house down. In the special, former cast member Bill Hader says everyone backstage went silent the second she started singing. They opened the curtains, and said to one another “who is that?” Her voice captivated them, and the viewers at home, too. After heading back to the U.K., Adele catapulted from the 45th position on the charts to the top and became an overnight sensation. The episode was being watched by more viewers than usual since it’s the one where the real Sarah Palin made a cameo alongside Tina Fey, who was famously impersonating her at the time.

In reflection, Adele notes that while she always fluffed off people who said “it can happen overnight,” she truly found herself becoming an overnight success.

2 Paul Simon

September 29, 2001

Paul Simon has appeared on SNL as host and musical guest five times and as musical guest alone 10 times, along with four cameos through three decades. But it’s his performance after 9-11 that really stands out. The singer-songwriter was asked to perform on the first show following the Twin Towers being hit. Michaels had then New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani on the show along with a group of FDNY firefighters and captains standing with him.

The moment of honoring those who lost their lives and worked tirelessly came with Simon’s haunting performance. He performed the song “The Boxer,” which he felt was fitting in its somber tone. Despite being a show veteran and member of the Five Timer’s Club, Simon says this was the first time he was ever nervous performing there.

1 Sinead O’Conner

October 3, 1992

One of the most infamous musical appearances on SNL was Sinead O’Connor, when she brazenly ripped a photo of the Pope on live television. In rehearsal, O’Conner held up an image of a young child as she sang her song in protest of the abuses against children in the church. She asked that the camera remain singularly on her face for the entire performance. It was odd, but the musical director obliged.

Once the show was live, she stealthily swapped out the image of the child for one of the Pope and, while tearing it to pieces, declared “fight the real enemy.” The moment was reflective of the abuse O’Conner herself endured at the hands of the church in Ireland. In the special, Michaels says part of him was proud of her bravery. Al Franken adds that in hindsight, “she was right.” Nonetheless, the event caused mass hysteria at the show, and deeply impacted O’Conner’s career. For her part, O’Conner always held firm that she did not regret what she did, viewing herself as a protest singer not a pop star. Nine years later, Pope John Paul II publicly acknowledged that child sexual abuse existed in the Catholic Church. O’Conner passed away in 2023, but views on her controversial performance began to shift years before that. Nonetheless, it remains one of the most noted SNL musical appearances in history.

