“Ladies and gentlemen…” It’s every musician’s dream to be introduced with these three words on Saturday Night Live: Ever since 1975, music performances have been the soul of the comedy-infused sketch show. As the series evolves over the years, every decade is a reflection of the generation they are in and the pop culture they’re surrounded by. This is also reflected in the show’s choice of musical guests, ranging from all different genres, such as hip-hop, punk rock, pop, and everything in between.

However, a gig on SNL could mean the life or death of someone’s musical career. Artists like Adele, who sang at Studio 8H as a less-than-famous artist, immediately became an overnight success and chart-topper following her performance of “Chasing Pavements". Unfortunately, others did share that same success, even falling to the pits of unknown anonymity after a botched performance. Those who do manage to survive, though, had to climb their way back up to credibility. Take a trip down memory lane by checking out SNL’s 10 worst musical guests, ranked.