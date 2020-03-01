Watch: ‘SNL’s Epic Airport Sushi Musical Sketch Is a Downright Masterpiece

John Mulaney returned to host SNL for a third time this past weekend, and in addition to delivering a hilarious monologue, he has now made it three-for-three in terms of crafting epic musical sketches. The first was 2018’s Diner Lobster, a sketch Mulaney had worked on during his tenure as a writer at SNL but never made it to air. The premise found a diner going full Les Miserables after a patron orders lobster off the menu, with Kenan Thompson portraying said lobster. The second Mulaney musical sketch was the aptly named Bodega Bathroom from his second time hosting, which mixed Cats with Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. And now the third and arguably best aired this weekend: Airport Sushi.

The premise is simple: a patron (played by Pete Davidson) orders sushi at LaGuardia airport. And while it first appears as though the sketch will play out in similar fashion to the previous two, it soon becomes clear this one is going above and beyond. A bevy of Saturday Night Live cast members tackle iconic musicals, from Phantom of the Opera to West Side Story to Annie, and then Jake Gyllenhaal shows up to sing… well I won’t spoil it.

Suffice it to say this sketch is a full-on masterpiece. The underlying joke throughout is about how terrible LaGuardia airport is, but what makes this one go above and beyond is the commitment from the cast members to take this sketch up to 11 in terms of silliness. You can feel the glee coming from these no doubt musical theater nerds, and the cherry on top of the delightful sundae comes with the arrival of the episode’s musical guest David Byrne.

So sit back, relax, and take in Airport Sushi, followed by the two previous musical sketches if you missed them. This is an SNL sketch we’ll be talking about for years to come.